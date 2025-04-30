Garcia vs Romero official poster from Ring | Ring, Golden Boy, Top Rank Boxing and Matchroom Bozing

Here is everything you need to know about Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero

Boxing fans are in for a treat as Ryan Garcia makes his much-anticipated return to the ring against Rolly Romero in a high-stakes boxing welterweight clash. Set against the iconic backdrop of Times Square, New York City, this bout is part of a stacked card featuring some of the sport's biggest names. Here's everything UK fans need to know.

Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero UK Time

The Garcia vs Romero event takes place on Friday, May 2nd 2025. For UK viewers, the main card is expected to commence around midnight BST, with the headline fight between Garcia and Romero anticipated at approximately 4:00 AM BST on Saturday, May 3rd.

Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero Live Stream: How to Watch

UK fans can catch the action live via DAZN Pay-Per-View. The standalone PPV for Garcia vs Romero is priced at £21.99 . Alternatively, a bundle deal is available for £34.99, which includes access to the Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull fight the following night.

Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero TV Guide and How to Watch

The entire event will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN PPV in the UK. Subscribers can stream the fights through the DAZN app, compatible with various devices including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero Odds

Ryan Garcia enters the ring as the clear favourite with odds of 1/9, reflecting an 89% implied probability of victory. Rolly Romero stands as the underdog at 11/2, indicating an 11% chance of an upset. A draw is considered unlikely, with odds at 20/1.

Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero Tickets

Unfortunately for fans hoping to attend in person, the event is not open to the public. The fight is an invite-only affair, with no tickets available for general sale.

Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero Full Undercard

The Times Square event boasts a compelling undercard:​

Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero – Welterweight (Main Event)

Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez – Welterweight

Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr – WBO Super Lightweight Title

Reito Tsutsumi vs Levale Whittington – Featherweight​