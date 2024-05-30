Assault and reckless driving charges dropped against all-star USA golf player Scottie Scheffler. Picture: Getty Images

A US golfer has had assault charges against him dropped.

US golf star Scottie Scheffler and world number one had previously been accused of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief and reckless driving - now, however, all charges against him have been dropped and categorised as a ‘misunderstanding’.

Scheffler was initially arrested on Friday, May 17 in Louisville, Kentucky. The 27-year-old was instructed to stop his car and exit the vehicle by Detective Bryan Gillis while stuck in a traffic gridlock. In a panic, Scheffler refused to leave his car - Gillis then grabbed the car. Scheffler proceeded to drive away from the officer, which caused him to be knocked to the ground.

Traffic had been held up after a worker at the Valhalla golf club had been struck and killed by a shuttle bus. Despite this information, it is unknown why Scheffler was initially told to leave his vehicle.

Jefferson county attorney Mike O’Connell, in a court hearing on Wednesday, said [via The Guardian]: “Based upon the totality of the evidence, my office cannot move forward in the prosecution of the charges filed against Mr Scheffler. Mr Scheffler’s characterization that this was a ‘big misunderstanding’ is corroborated by the evidence.

“The evidence we reviewed supports the conclusion that Detective [Bryan] Gillis was concerned for public safety at the scene when he initiated contact with Mr Scheffler. However, Mr Scheffler’s actions and the evidence surrounding their exchange during this misunderstanding do not satisfy the elements of any criminal offenses.”