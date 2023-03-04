Sky Sports F1 has confirmed its lineup of presenters, pundits and commentators for 2023

Sky Sports is gearing up for another all-action season of Formula One action.

The broadcaster will once again be providing coverage of every race this year. Sky has unveiled its line-up of presenters, pundits and commentators for 2023.

It includes a major shake-up with two popular presenters being axed - and not replaced - for the forthcoming season. However it is not all gloom as many of the familiar faces and voices you would expect are returning.

The Bahrain Grand Prix is the first of a record 23 races through a packed calendar which finishes in Abu Dhabi on 26 November. Max Verstappen is bidding for his third consecutive world title.

Nico Rosberg, Martin Brundle and Simon Lazenby on Sky Sports F1. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

But what can you expect from Sky Sports F1 coverage in 2023:

Who are the presenters and pundits?

Sky Sports has confirmed its presenting lineup for the forthcoming season:

Simon Lazenby (lead presenter)

Sky Sports F1 presenters Martin Brundle and Simon Lazenby. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Sky Sports F1’s coverage of the 2023 season will once again be led by Simon Lazenby. The presenter has been with the channel since its inception in 2012, having previously worked on Sky Sports rugby coverage.

Natalie Pinkham (F1 report host, pit lane reporter)

Singer Jessie J is interviewed by Natalie Pinkham

Having been with the channel since 2012, Natalie Pinkham will be returning for the 2023 season. She will host the F1 report and can be seen doing interviews in the pit lane during each Grand Prix.

Ted Kravitz (grid walk reporter)

Ted Kravitz of Sky F1 interviews Sebastian Vettel. Picture: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

A popular cult figure, Ted Kravitz has been covering Formula One since 1996 - being part of ITV, BBC and now Sky Sports coverage.He will be seen doing his pre-race grid walks, carrying out interviews.

Rachel Brookes (The F1 show host, reporter)

Jenson Button of Great Britain and McLaren Honda talks to the fans with Martin Brundle and Rachel Brookes. Picture: Charles Coates/Getty Images

Fans will be able to see Rachel Brookes hosting The F1 Show throughout the 2023 season.

Damon Hill (ex-F1 driver, expert)

The one time F1 champion will once again be on deck to provide expert insight throughout the F1 season in 2023.

Damon Hill. Picture: James Bearne/Getty Images

Jenson Button (ex-F1 driver, expert)

Button hit the headlines after winning the F1 title in 2009 as part of team Brawn. He will be offering his insights and expertise during the season.

Jenson Button. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Nico Rosberg (ex-F1 driver, expert)

Nico Rosberg famously decided to retire from Formula One after winning the title in 2016, he has turned to broadcasting since. As well as being part of Sky Sports F1’s coverage, he also has a YouTube channel.

Nico Rosberg. Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Greentech Festival

Danica Patrick (ex-race car driver, expert)

The most successful female Indy car racer will be part of Sky Sports F1’s coverage of the 2023 season. She first joined up with Sky for the US Grand Prix in 2022.

Danica Patrick. Picture: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Naomi Schiff (Any Driven Monday host)

First joining Sky Sports F1’s team in 2022, Naomi Schiff will be back as the host for Any Driven Monday for the 2023 season. She is a former race car driver.

Naomi Schiff. Picture: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Who is not returning for the 2023 season?

Sky Sports F1 announced earlier this year that popular presenters Johnny Herbert and Paul di Resta would not be returning for the 2023 season.

The Independent reported that a Sky spokesperson said: “Johnny has been an integral part of our Formula 1 team since the very first season on Sky Sports in 2012. We will miss his humour and big personality and thank him for his energy and enthusiasm over the last 11 years. Everyone wishes him all the best for the future.”

Who are the commentators for 2023?

Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

