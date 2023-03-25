Oxford and Cambridge will face each other in The Boat Race 2023

The most famous academic rivalry will be reignited this weekend on the serene waters of the River Thames.

Oxford and Cambridge will pit their finest rowers against each other in The Boat Race on Sunday (26 March). Both men’s and women’s crews will look to get one up on their Oxbridge rivals.

The iconic event takes place on The Championship Course on the Thames in London. Rowers will race between Mortlake and Putney.

In the women’s race, Oxford are looking to get their revenge over Cambridge - who had the power of Olympic champion Grace Prendergast in the boat last year. While Cambridge’s men are looking to keep their overall lead in the competition, having won five more races in the 160 year history of the event.

But how can you watch the race? Is it on TV, who are the presenters and who is in the crews? Here is all you need to know:

When is The Boat Race in 2023?

The famous event is due to take place on Sunday, 26 March, this year. The men’s and women’s teams from Oxford and Cambridge will be racing on the same day.

Fans can watch the women’s crews compete on the River Thames in London at 4pm, which will then be followed by the men’s race at 5pm.

Is it on TV?

BBC will once again show both of the men’s and women’s races live on Sunday. The coverage will begin on BBC One at 3.30pm and run until 5.45pm.

Who are presenters and commentators?

Clare Balding will be the lead presenter for the BBC, she has anchored the coverage on the broadcaster since 2010. She was a rower for Newnham College while studying at Cambridge University.

Andrew Cotter will again be the lead commentator, and Lee McKenzie will assist with the coverage of the 168th Men’s Boat Race and the 77th Women’s Boat Race.

There is a raft of elite rowers and coxes set to provide expert analysis as co-commentators or pundits, giving insight into the sport, the build-up to the races and the action on the day:

Andrew Triggs-Hodge

Grace Prendergast

Angus Groom

James Cracknell

Helen Glover

Katherine Grainger

Martin Cross

Wayne Pommen

Kyra Edwards

Zoe De Toledo and Matthew Holland will give the perspective on what it is like to steer on the Championship Course.

Can you livestream the race?

BBC iPlayer will also be showing the race if you are unable to watch it on a TV. It will be available on catch up afterwards as well.

If you are outside the UK, the race will be available to watch on YouTube on The Boat Race’s official channel - ex. Czech Republic, Italy, Pan- Africa, Pan- Central America, Spain & Turkey).

Who are on the crews this year?

Both Oxford and Cambridge have announced their crews for the men’s and women’s races in 2023. It promises to be an incredibly exciting day of action on the Thames.

Women’s crew

Oxford

Bow: Laurel Kaye (Worcester)

Claire Aitken (Oriel)

Sara Helin (St. Peter’s)

Ella Stadler (Exeter)

Alison Carrington (Hertford)

Freya Willis (Magdalen)

Sarah Marshall (Jesus)

Stroke: Esther Austin (St Anne’s)

Cox: Tara Slade (St Peter’s)

Cambridge

Bow Carina Graf (Emmanuel)

Rosa Millard (Trinity Hall)

Alex Riddell-Webster (Murray Edwards)

Jenna Armstrong (Jesus)

Freya Keto St. (Edmund’s)

Isabelle Bastian (Jesus)

Claire Brillon (Fitzwilliam)

Stroke: Caoimhe Dempsey (Newnham)

Cox: James Trotman (Sidney Sussex)

Men’s crew

Oxford Men’s Blue Boat (Average Weight minus cox 91.95kg)

Bow: James Forward – 85.8kg (Pembroke)

Alex Bebb 95.6kg (St. Peter’s)

Freddy Orpin 93.2kg (St. Catherine’s)

Tom Sharrock 94.6kg (Magdalen)

James Doran 99kg (Oriel)

Jean-Philippe Dufour 87.2kg (Lincoln)

Tassilo von Mueller 92kg (Hertford)

Stroke: Felix Drinkall 88.2kg (Wolfson)

Cox: Anna O’Hanlon 58.2kg (Somerville)

Cambridge Men’s Blue Boat (Average Weight minus cox 89.15kg)

Bow: Matt Edge 79.2kg (St Catharine’s)

Brett Taylor 90.8kg (Queens’)

Noam Moulle 87.4kg (Hughes Hall)

Seb Benzecry 91.8kg (Jesus)

Thomas Lynch 97.2kg (Hughes Hall)

Nick Mayhew 85.6kg (Peterhouse)

Ollie Parish 91.6kg (Peterhouse)

Stroke: Luca Ferraro 89.6kg (King’s)

Cox: Jasper Parish 59.2kg (Clare)

Who won The Boat Race last year?

Cambridge were the winners in the women’s race in 2022. The margain of victory was 2¼ lengths and they finished the race in 18 minutes 23 seconds. Cambridge hold a 46-30 record in the 70 plus year history of the race.

