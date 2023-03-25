Cambridge University are out for revenge in The Boat Race on Sunday, but Oxford cox Anna O’Hanlon will do anything to stop that happening.

When Oxford University coxswain Anna O'Hanlon saw the chance to send her crew's bumpy wash straight down the gullet of Leander Club in a practice fixture last week, it didn't take a second thought.

Would she dare try such an aggressive tactic against Cambridge University in The Boat Race 2023? "I'll do everything I can to put my crew in the best position," she admits.

O'Hanlon will be a long way from home when she barks and steers her Oxford crew down The Thames at 5 pm on Sunday, vying to defend last year's triumph after three back-to-back losses.

The Clinical Embryology student was born and raised in Australia where she learnt her coxing trade surrounded by a family of passionate rowers - her father even coxed for Australia.

She said: "Most people involved in the sport in Australia know about The Boat Race, I definitely did growing up.

"It was something I wanted to be a part of. As I got older I realised it was something I could do so put a lot of effort into making sure I got the grades and everything I need to get into Oxford."

O'Hanlon's rowing-crazy parents were "stoked" when the news of their daughter's selection broke and have flown all the way over to London this weekend to take in the action on The Tideway - the cox says a party of siblings will be glued to the television at 4 am Down Under.

The 2023 race is being touted as a chance for Cambridge University revenge but, as that cheeky move against Leander shows, O'Hanlon will do anything not to let that happen.

Oxford university will try and win two Boat Race titles in a row for the first time since 2015 (Image: Benedict Tufnell / Row360 for The Gemini Boat Race)

She said: "I'm sure if I was in their position I'd be going for blood but we're a very internal team. We prefer to focus on what we can do and what we can do better rather than focusing on Cambridge.

"We have to have that respect for them that they are our opponent and are going to be good but we need to focus on us."

Speaking about her coxing style, O'Hanlon says she's "normally quite calm but aggressive when I want to be". NationalWorld asks what led to that risky Leander move and the feisty clash of oars that preceded it.

Anna O’Hanlon has eyed up The Boat Race since entering the sport as a youngster (Image: Benedict Tufnell / Row360 for The Gemini Boat Race)

The Oxford cox replied: "That was because Leander had come across into my lane.

"The umpire told them to move and then as we got in front I had... probably not quite enough room, but we were in front so I moved into their water so I could send the rougher water back onto them across the finish line."

Racing the two crews side-by-side without lanes over a distance much longer than the usual Olympic two kilometres provides the trademark drama that makes The Boat Race so special.

O'Hanlon said: "It's a huge and very old rivalry. It's not like any other rowing race.