An Olympian has been banned for attempting to purchase cocaine.

Australian hockey star and Olympian Tom Craig has been handed a 12 month ban after he tried to purchase cocaine during the course of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Craig was arrested while attempting to buy cocaine back in August - as a result, he was barred from attending the closing ceremony. Now, he faces a ban for 12 months, which came into effect on Monday. Nevertheless, Craig is still eligible for selection for the 2025 national squad, though it remains to be seen if he will be picked.

Craig, 29, has represented Australia in international hockey competitions since 2014. He won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and gold medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2019 FIH Pro League. At club level, he plays for Klein Zwitserland, having previously played for NSW Pride his his native country.

Hockey Australia issued a statement following the incident, which reads: “Following an investigation into the arrest involving National Men’s Hockey Team athlete Tom Craig at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Hockey Australia’s Integrity Unit has imposed a 12-month suspension.

“Six months of this suspension will be served fully, with the remaining six months fully suspended, contingent upon meeting conduct and behavioural requirements. During the suspension, Craig will be prohibited from playing in any match, competition, or event at any level sanctioned or organised by Hockey Australia, including the upcoming Hockey One League and FIH Pro League seasons.

“Additionally, Craig is required to complete mandatory training and education programs as part of his sanction. Craig will remain eligible for selection in the 2025 National Men’s Hockey Squad, which is expected to be announced at the end of the year. Tom has had access to all of the athlete support services under our program and he will continue to do so throughout his suspension. His welfare remains our priority.“