Tom Daley has taken two years out the pool but sets sight on 2024 tournament

The British Olympic diving champion Tom Daley has said he is hoping to target a spot at Paris 2024 despite previously announcing retirement away from the pool.

Now 29, Daley won the Olympic gold alongside Matty Lee in the men’s 10-metre synchronised competition at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, his fourth Games. He has since taken two years out saying he had “in theory retired” but following a recent trip to Colorado Springs in the US, Daley’s passion has been reignited.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daley was travelling with his husband, Dustin Lance Black, for the birth of their second son, Phoenix, in March and Daley had said he had not realised its status as an Olympic City. Colorado is home to the US Olympi and Paralympic training centre.

Tom Daley celebrates with his gold medal in Tokyo 2020

The 29-year-old father of two did not compete at the Commonwealth Games last year in order to spend more time with his husband and first son, who was born in 2018 via surrogate. He started diving at the age of seven, making his Olympic debut for Great Britain when he was 14.

He has since gone on to win three Olympic Bronze medals as well as his gold in Tokyo and three gold World Championship medals.

What has Tom Daley said?

In the YouTube video, Daley said: “Robbie said to me: ‘Papa, I want to see you dive in the Olympics.’ It has lit a new flame in me to see where this goes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don’t know where this is going to go, I don’t know if this is going to be a completely silly idea of me getting back in the pool or an opportunity for me to do this recreationally and have a bit of fun without any pressure, or if my body is going to be able to get back on a diving board and dive half-decently.

“I don’t know what that’s going to look like. Paris 2024 is definitely a goal. I don’t know if it’s going to be possible but you never say never.”

When are the Paris Olympics?