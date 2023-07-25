The Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have been given permission to speak to Paris Saint-Germain star and French international and have made a world record bid for the striker.

Al-Hilal have bid £259 million for the French forward who has refused to sign an extension with the French champions and was subsequently not selected for their pre-season tour to Japan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the 2022/23 season, Mbappe has now won six Ligue 1 titles, five with PSG. However, he tweeted in June that he wishes to stay at PSG for now but had no plans to extend his contract beyond 2024, after which Mbappe called the club “divisive.”

The French footballers union then said it could take legal action after accusing the club of “moral harassment” for leaving their star player out of the pre-season tour squad.

Mbappe could now become the most expensive player in the world if the £259m bid is accepted, as the current record standing at Neymar’s £200m when he moved from Barcelona to PSG in 2017.

Kylian Mbappe a training for PSG in July 2023

Additionally, if he were to move, Mbappe would then have held two of the three highest fees paid for a player after he joined PSG from Monaco for £166m in 2017.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Mbappe has not commented on the bid, he has responded to a tweet from NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo who joked: “Al Hilal, you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe.” to which the French striker responded with a series of crying laughter emojis.

Who else has expressed interest in Mbappe?

It hasn’t just been Al-Hilal who has expressed interest in the French striker. The 24-year-old has been shown interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Inter Milan and Barcelon but it is Real Madrid that is believed to be the preferred move.

PSG are open to the idea of Mbappe leaving on loan this summer in order to see out the final year of his contract and it would then allow him to join Real Madrid for nothing in 12 months’ time, keep playing this season and generate a loan fee for PSG.

Al-Hilal are one of the clubs owned by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. They have already signed Ruben Neves from Wolves and former Chelsea star Kalidou Koulibaly.

Advertisement

Advertisement