As Manchester United edge closer to a blockbuster deal to sign Andre Onana - we look at the the most expensive goalkeepers and how they fared

Manchester United are edging closer to a blockbuster deal to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The proposed £50 million move signals a huge statement of intent for the Red Devils and Onana is set to become one of the most expensive goalkeepers in football history.

The transfer also signals the start of a new era for Erik Ten Hag and his team following the departure of long-term goalkeeper David De Gea after 12 seasons.

Onana has been described by experts as one of the best goalkeepers in world football and he was recently part of the Inter Milan team which reached the Champions League final with a club-record of seven clean sheets.

Onana joins a select group of goalkeepers to exceed the £50 million mark, but who are the most expensive goalkeepers of all time and were they a success?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is the most expensive goalkeeper in football history?

11. David De Gea: Atletico Madrid to Manchester United (£18.9 million)

David De Gea was signed by Alex Ferguson in 2011. (Getty Images)

David De Gea arrived at Old Trafford when he was just 20 years old and in 2011 he was viewed as Europe’s most promising young goalkeeper.

The Spainard arrived to replace club icon Edwin Van Der Sar and he enjoyed huge success during his 12-year stay at Old Trafford winning one Premier League title, one FA Cup, two League Cups and one Europa League title.

He left Man Utd after his contract expired in the summer of 2023.

10. Manuel Neuer: Schalke to Bayern Munich (£19 million)

Manuel Neuer has enjoyed huge success at Bayern Munich. (Getty Images)

Manuel Neuer’s 2011 move to Bayern Munich is arguably one of the best transfers in the last decade of football in terms of value for money.

Neuer was widely regarded as one of the best young goalkeepers of his generation at Schalke and he has lived up to the hype in his last 12 years with Bayern Munich - lifting 11 titles, two champions leagues and five DFB-Pokal cups.

At international level he has established himself as an all-time great and his ability to come out and sweep up danger was crucial to Germany’s 2014 World Cup title.

9. Bernd Leno: Bayern Leverkusen to Arsenal (£19.3 million)

Leno signed for Arsenal in 2018. (Getty Images)

Bernd Lend was viewed as one of the top, up and coming goalkeepers in world football when he arrived at Arsenal in 2018.

He had made over 230 appearances for Bayern Leverkusen before his move to the Emirates and was seen as a huge rising star.

Leno was a first team regular in his first two years for Arsenal but he ultimately lost his place to Aaron Ramsdale.

The German joined Fulham in 2022 and he enjoyed an impressive first campaign at Craven Cottage last term.

8. Francesco Toldo: Fiorentina to Inter Milan (£23.85 million)

Francesco Toldo was Italy's first choice goalkeeper before the emergence of Gianuigi Buffon. (Getty Images)

Francesco Toldo was viewed as one of the finest goalkeepers of his generation and he enjoyed an incredible eight-year stay at Fiorentina which saw him lift two Coppa Italia trophies and one Serie B title.

His efforts saw the Italian international win the Serie A goalkeeper of the year award for 2000, while he also won a place in the Euro 2000 team of the tournament.

Toldo joined Inter Milan in 2001 and he was a key part of the team for four seasons before losing his place to Julio Cesar.

Toldo was part of the team which won five Serie A titles, a Champions League and three Coppa Italia cups.

He retired with 28 international caps, which would have likely been higher if it wasn’t for the quality of Gianluigi Buffon.

7. Jordan Pickford: Sunderland to Everton (£25 million)

Jordan Pickford has been a key player for Everton since his arrival. (Getty Images)

Jordan Pickfrod rose to prominence at a young age and was a shining light in a struggling Sunderland team which were relegated from the Premier League in 2016/17.

His form earned him a move to Everton and he has been a standout player for a team that have largely battled to survive in the bottom half of the table.

Pickford was also a key member of the England team which reached the semi-final of the World Cup in 2018 and the final of Euro 2020.

6. Gianluigi Buffon: Parma to Juventus (£32.6 million)

Gianluigi Buffon has enjoyed an incredible career with Juventus. (Getty Images)

Gianluigi Buffon’s move to Juventus in 2001 raised a few eyebrows around the footballing world and it remained a world record transfer for a goalkeeper for the next 16 years.

Some experts viewed it as a hugely expensive upgrade for the departing Edwin Van Der Sar, but it proved to be a masterstroke.

Buffon established himself as one of the best goalkeepers of all time during his first 18-year stay at Juventus and he lifted a total of 10 Serie A titles and five Coppa Italia titles.

The Italian was also a key component of an international team which won the 2006 World Cup and he went on to achieve 176 caps for his country.

Buffon is still playing at 45-years of age and he is back at Parma where his career started back in 1995.

5. Ederson: Benfica to Manchester City (£34.7 million)

Ederson has enjoyed huge success at Manchester City since his arrival. (Getty Images)

Manchester City’s signing of Ederson in 2017 proved to be a watershed moment in the successful reign of Pep Guardiola.

The Brazilian was the most expensive goalkeeper in the world at the time of his arrival and he gave the Citizens a new dimension with his ability to get involved in the build-up play and create chances.

Ederson has lifted a total of five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and one Champions League.

4. Thibaut Courtois: Chelsea to Real Madrid (£35 million)

Courtois has been a hugely successful signing for Real Madrid. (Getty Images)

Thibaut Courtois is another example of a big-money goalkeeper who has lived up to the hype.

The Belgian enjoyed a successful seven-year stay at Chelsea which saw him lift two league titles and one FA Cup before his departure to the Bernabeu in 2018.

Since arriving in the Spanish capital the 6ft 7in shot stopper has continued to thrive and he has lifted two La Liga titles, one Champions League and one Copa Del Rey.

3. Andre Onana: Inter Milan to Manchester United (Pending £50 million)

Andre Onana is heavily linked with a move to Manchester United. (Getty Images)

Man United are on the verge of announcing the signing of Andre Onana for a fee of £50 million.

The move would make Onana the most expensive African keeper of all time and the third biggest move for a goalkeeper in Premier League history.

2. Alison Becker: AS Roma to Liverpool (£65 million)

Alisson Becker has been a key player for Liverpool in recent seasons. (Getty Images)

Alison Becker was the second big name Brazilian goalkeeper to arrive in England after Ederson in 2017.

Like his Brazilian team mate, Allison’s move to Liverpool has been a watershed moment for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Brazil number one has established himself as an all-time great at Anfield - lifting one Premier League title, one FA Cup, one League Cup and the Champions League.

1. Kepa Arrizabalaga: Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (£71 million)

Kepa is the most expensive goalkeeper in football history. (Getty Images)

Chelsea have built a reputation for breaking transfer records and they currently hold the record for the most expensive goalkeeper of all-time.

However, Kepa has struggled to replicate the success of many names in this list and has been in and out of the Chelsea team in recent seasons.

Kepa was first choice for the first two seasons and was a member of the team which lifted the Europa League title in 2019.

