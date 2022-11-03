Germany’s World Cup winning goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has had surgery three times on his face

Germany captain Manuel Neuer has opened up about his battle with skin cancer. The Bayern Munich shot-stopper revealed in an Instagram post that he underwent surgery for his condition.

Neuer also revealed that he is now aiming to raise awareness around the issue. Neuer was a part of Germany’s World Cup winning side in 2014 and is facing a race for fitness ahead of the tournament.

But what did Neuer say in his recent Instagram post and are we likely to see him in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar?

Manuel Neuer won the World Cup with Germany in 2014 (Getty Images)

What has Manuel Neuer said?

Manuel Neuer took to Instagram on Wednesday 2 November to share that he’s been suffering from skin cancer. The 36-year-old also took the opportunity to launch an essential unisex skincare line alongside German tennis player Angelique Kerber.

Neuer explained: “I had to have three operations and have had skin cancer. Since we are constantly training and playing outside and also like to spend our free time in nature, it is essential for us to start with modern sun protection filters with sun protection factor 50+. So we know for sure that we have sunscreen that protects us continuously and with which hardly anything can burn.”

What is the name of Manuel Neuer’s new skincare line?

Manuel Neuer’s new skin care line is called Newkee care essentials and it was developed in collaboration with experts of Paediproduct.

It is a unisex skin line and has been described by the German legend as a product which acknowledges two major concerns - a conscious deal with our own body and the environment. The product is 100% vegan, 100% microplastic free and 100% perfume free.

Who is Manuel Neuer?

Manuel Neuer is a German professional footballer who plays as goalkeeper and captain for Bayern Munich and the Germany national team. He is described by many football experts as one of the greatest goalkeepers in football history and one of the most talented players of his generation.

The German shot-stopper turned professional at 18-years-old in 2004 and progressed through every age group at Schalke 04. Neuer became a first team regular for Schalke 04 in 2006 and for the next five years he would prove an ever present for his hometown club. The goalkeeper’s form soon caught the attention of the international team and he made his full debut for Germany in 2009.

In 2011, Neuer secured a transfer to German giants Bayern Munich and during his time at the club he has established himself as one of the most decorated and successful players in the clubs history - lifting 10 league titles, two Champions League titles and five DFB-Pokal cup trophies.

On the international scene Neuer has been capped 113 times for Germany. His most notable achievement came in 2014 when he played a defining role in helping his side lift the FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Neuer has been hailed as an all time great in the sport and his style of play has been described as a sweeper keeper due to his ability to rush off the line and anticipate attacks by rushing off his line. His achievements in the game have seen him compared to Russian goalkeeper Lev Yashin - the only goalkeeper to have ever won the Ballon d’Or.

Will Manuel Neuer play for Germany in Qatar 2022?

Reports in Germany suggest that Manuel Neuer could still feature in the World Cup despite suffering from skin cancer.

However, Neuer is fighting to rebuild his fitness ahead of the World Cup having suffered a shoulder injury earlier in the season.

Bayern Munich Julian Nagelsmann has admitted that he does not know when the 36-year-old will return to full fitness. Nagelsmann said: “ I’m not assuming he won’t be able to play at the World Cup. I’m firmly assuming he will - but I’m not clairvoyant. If he still has persistent pain in five weeks, then he won’t play in it.”