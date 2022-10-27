Liverpool are through to the last 16 following win over Ajax

The group stage of the UEFA Champions League will end with the final matchday next week and the teams will prepare to find out who they will face in the round of 16 fixtures. Liverpool were on the fringe of making it through to the knock-out stage and confirmed they would make it to the round of 16 draw after beating the Dutch side Ajax 3-0 on Wednesday evening.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott secured Liverpool’s pathway to the last 16 while fellow British team and group opponents Rangers were once again defeated as they took on Napoli in Italy. Rangers have been unable to secure a single point in this European tournament. The Gers could still qualify for the Europa League but they would need to defeat Ajax 5-0 at Ibrox next week for this to be the case.

Their fellow Scots, Celtic, are also out of the next stage having drawn two of their fixtures but lost the remaining three. However, given the record of their fellow group competitors, there is no chance that Celtic would be able to progress to the Europa League.

As the successful teams prepare for their next stage, here is all you need to know about the last 16 draw...

Rangers are out of Champions League but could still qualify for Europa League next week

When is the UEFA Champions League last 16 draw?

The draw for the round of 16 is scheduled to take place on Monday 7 November 2022. It will be held at 1pm GMT and is set to take place in Nyon, Switzerland.

How to watch the last 16 draw

Further information is set to be announced, however it is likely that the draw will be shown on BT Sport as they have had the coverage for the preceding UEFA Champions League fixtures. Monthly passes are available for fans hoping to watch the action with subscription costing £25/month. The UEFA website will also offer a live stream of the draw and the link will appear closer to the time.

Who will be in the last 16 draw?

Three out of the four English teams who entered the Champions League competition have qualifed for the round of 16 matches, however Tottenham Hotspur will be forced to go to the final matchday next week to find out their fate after drawing 1-1 with Sporting Lisbon.

The confirmed teams who have made it to the last 16 are:

Bayern Munich

Benfica

Chelsea

Club Brugge

Dortmund

Inter Milan

Liverpool

Manchester City

Napoli

Paris Saint-Germain

Porto

Real Madrid

Chelsea, Bayern and Manchester City have all been confirmed as group winners while the remaining groups will wait until the final match day to see if they have topped their respective groups.

At the moment, Tottenham are currently leading Group D with eight points but Sporting and Eintracht Frankfurt are currently sitting on seven points while Marseille have six. A win for any team could see them go through to the next round.

When are the next Champions League matches?

Next week will see the final round of group stage matches take place. Here are all the remaining fixtures to take place:

(All times shown are GMT)

Tuesday 1 November:

Porto v Atletico Madrid - 5.45pm

Leverkusen v Club Brugge - 5.45pm

Bayern v Inter - 8pm

Liverpool v Napoli - 8pm

Marseille v Tottenham - 8pm

Rangers v Ajax - 8pm

Viktoria Plzen v Barcelona - 8pm

Sporting v Eintracht Frankfurt - 8pm

Wednesday 2 November:

Real Madrid v Celtic - 5.45pm

Shakhtar Donetsk v RB Leipzig - 5.45pm

Milan v RB Salzburg - 8pm

Macacbi Haifa v Benfica - 8pm

Copenhagen v Dortmund - 8pm

Manchester City v Sevilla - 8pm

Juventus v PSG - 8pm

Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb - 8pm

When is the round of 16?

