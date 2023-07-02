Eurosport will be showing the Tour de France live in the UK in 2023

The long wait is over and the Tour de France has returned for 2023.

For this year's edition of the famed cycling competition, the race kicked off in Bilbao, in Spain's Basque country, and will conclude three weeks later on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. It will be the last time it finishes in the French capital until 2025 due to disruption caused by the 2024 Olympics.

Eurosport will once again be carrying live coverage from the whole Tour de France - with ITV4 providing highlights on an evening. But who are the presenters, pundits and commentators to expect?

Who is presenters of Eurosport's Tour de France coverage?

Orla Chennaoui will front the pre-and-post show The Breakaway on Eurosport once again in 2023.

Who are the pundits on Eurosport?

Joining Orla on The Breakaway will be Robbie McEwen, Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd. During the live coverage of the race, hilippe Gilbert, Alberto Contador, Jens Voigt and Adam Blythe will be on the back of motorbikes to add insight during the race - as well as live reporting.

Who are the commentators?

Eurosport will be rotating through a cast of commentators throughout each race day. It includes: