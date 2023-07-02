For the curious.
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled unlawful
Man charged with murder of 'gentle giant' teen, 15, killed in stabbing
Oscar winning actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Boy and man stabbed to death after fight at late-night ‘street party’
Jurors told Kevin Spacey is a ‘sexual bully’ as trial begins
Missing schoolgirl, 13, found hundreds of miles from her home

Tour de France on Eurosport: who are the presenters, pundits and commentators in 2023?

Eurosport will be showing the Tour de France live in the UK in 2023

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago

The long wait is over and the Tour de France has returned for 2023.

For this year's edition of the famed cycling competition, the race kicked off in Bilbao, in Spain's Basque country, and will conclude three weeks later on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. It will be the last time it finishes in the French capital until 2025 due to disruption caused by the 2024 Olympics.

Eurosport will once again be carrying live coverage from the whole Tour de France - with ITV4 providing highlights on an evening. But who are the presenters, pundits and commentators to expect?

Most Popular

Who is presenters of Eurosport's Tour de France coverage?

Orla Chennaoui will front the pre-and-post show The Breakaway on Eurosport once again in 2023.

Cyclists in the Tour de France 2022Cyclists in the Tour de France 2022
Cyclists in the Tour de France 2022

Who are the pundits on Eurosport?

Joining Orla on The Breakaway will be Robbie McEwen, Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd. During the live coverage of the race, hilippe Gilbert, Alberto Contador, Jens Voigt and Adam Blythe will be on the back of motorbikes to add insight during the race - as well as live reporting.

Who are the commentators?

Eurosport will be rotating through a cast of commentators throughout each race day. It includes:

  • Carlton Kirby
  • Rob Hatch
  • Dan Llyod
  • Matt Stephens
  • Sean Kelly
  • Robbie McEwen
  • Adam Blythe
Related topics:Tour de FranceCycling