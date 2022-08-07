England women are playing Australia in final at Commonwealth Games

England are going for gold in the women’s hockey at Birmingham 2022.

The team are playing Australia in the final at the Commonwealth Games.

England have never won gold in either men’s or women’s hockey at the competition.

Since it was introduced in 1998, England women’s team have won silver twice and bronze three times.

But if you are tuning in, you might be wondering what some of the rules are?

Here’s all you need to know:

What is a penalty corner in hockey?

According to the Olympics website it is described as follows.

“A penalty corner is awarded to the opposition when a player commits a foul within the striking circle but not always to thwart a possible goalscoring opportunity.

“The most common cause for a penalty corner is the ball touching a player’s feet in the circle.

“If an offence takes place outside the striking circle but within the 23m area, the umpire can still award a penalty corner should the offence be severe.

The explaination continues: “During a penalty corner, the ball is placed 10m from the goalpost on the backline and a player pushes the ball along the carpet towards the top of the striking circle.

“No attacking player can be inside the Dee. To score, a player has to stop the ball just outside the circle while a team-mate tries to either flick or shoot to score a goal.

“There are many strategies to score from a penalty corner.

“Modern teams employ a drag-flick style where a specialist in the team uses power, precision and quick wrist work to fox the team defending the goal.

“This is called a direct conversion style. Indirect combination methods are also used to score from penalty corners.

“During a penalty corner, also called a short corner, not more than five players, including the goalkeeper, can defend the goal. Once the attacking player pushes the ball to the edge of the striking circle, the defenders are allowed to leave the goalline, charge down in a bid to thwart a goal.”

What is a penalty stroke?

The Olympics website explains: “A penalty stroke or penalty flick is awarded when an infringement inside the circle denies a certain goal from being scored.

“Unlike the penalty corner, the penalty stroke is a one-on-one situation where a goalkeeper is supposed to save a direct shot from the penalty spot, which is 6.475m directly in front of the goal-line.

“The attacking player attempts to hit the ball in the goal while the goalkeeper uses his stick and body to prevent the ball from crossing the goalline.”

What is a free hit?

A free hit is awarded to a team if the opposing team commits a foul outside the circle. It is taken close to where the offence occurred.

During a free hit, the ball must be stationary and opponents must be standing at least five metres from the ball.

How many players are in a hockey team?

In hockey, each team has 11 players, including 10 field players and one goalkeeper.

There are five substitutes on the bench and there is no limit to the number of times a player is allowed to be substituted.