After breezing through the first round against Manuel Guinard on Monday, Cameron Norrie was put to the test as he faced Jason Kubler’s in yesterday’s second round tie.
The British no.1 grinded the Australian down to win 6-3 6-4 6-3 and become the first British player to reach the third round of this year’s French Open.
Norrie’s third round match will see him feature as the favourite once again as he looks to achieve success in only his second Roland-Garros.
Here are all the details ahead of Cameron Norrie’s next match...
When is Norrie playing next?
Norrie will take on 21st seed Karen Khachanov in the third round of the French Open tomorrow afternoon (Friday 27th May).
The match is set to get underway at 14:30.
Being the 10th seed himself, the 26-year-old is the heavy favourite to progress.
He was knocked out of the tournament at this stage last year against the French Open’s very best, Rafael Nadal, and will eager to improve this time round.
Tournament schedule
Here is how Norrie’s schedule could look if he is to beat Khachanov...
May 27-28 - Third round
May 29-30 - Fourth round
May 31-June 1 - Quarter finals
June 2-3 - Semi finals
June 3 - Women’s Singles Final, Men’s Doubles Final
How to watch on TV
The French Open is being broadast on Eurosport in the UK and will be available via discovery+.
A combined entertainment and sport pass costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually.
Coverage of the tennis is shown on Eurosport all day from 10:30am.