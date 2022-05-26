Here are all the details of Rafael Nadal’s upcoming French open matches.

Rafael Nadal begun his French Open campaign at the start of the week and is looking to regain his title after Novak Djokovic put an end to his four year stay as champion.

The Spaniard is the undisputed ‘King of Clay’ after claiming 13 French Open titles in the past 17 years, while his Serbian rival only earned his second in 2021.

Despite missing out on his fifth consecutive title last year because of a foot injury, fans will have high expectations of Nadal this time round and all will be expecting another strong performance from a star that has dominated Roland-Garros for the best part of two decades.

The 35-year-old is approaching his third match in the French Open and will be eager to continue an impressive start as he looks to lift the trophy next Saturday (June 4).

When is Rafael Nadal next playing?

Rafael Nadal is due to take on the 26th seed Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round of the French Open tomorrow afternoon.

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30pm as the two meet for the first time.

Results & schedule

Nadal played his first match on Monday and breezed past Jordan Thompson, before progressing to the third round after a 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

Here is the rest of the tournament’s schedule...

May 27-28 - Third round

May 29-30 - Fourth round

May 31-June 1 - Quarter finals

June 2-3 - Semi finals

June 3 - Women’s Single Final, Men’s Doubles Final

How to watch on TV

The French Open is being broadast on Eurosport in the UK and will be available via discovery+.

A combined entertainment and sport pass costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually.