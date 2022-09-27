The rescheduled 2021 competition is set to take place between October and November with the first game being played at St James' Park, Newcastle

The men’s and women’s 2021 Rugby League World Cup tournaments are set to take place later this year having been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 16th edition of the event was due to be played 12 months ago, but travel restrictions and the withdrawl from the men’s event of defending champions Australia and 2008 winners New Zealand saw the organisers postpone until 2022.

Both tournaments will be played in England with the men’s world cup kicking off first on October 15 and concluding on November 19.

England head coach Shaun Wane is due to name his 24 man squad for the tournament later this month and here is everything you need to know about when that announcement is due to be made:

When is England’s rugby league World Cup squad announced?

Earlier this year, England head coach Shaun Wane named a 30 man “train on” squad that would come together to prepare for the Rugby League World Cup starting with a warm-up match against Combined Nations All Stars in June.

The 30-men who were announced for that squad were: John Bateman (Wigan Warriors), Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves), Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves), Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves), Thomas Davies (Catalans Dragons), Lewis Dodd (St Helens), Niall Evalds (Castleford Tigers), Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors), Ryan Hall (Hull KR), Zak Hardaker (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos), Matthew Lees (St Helens), Jonny Lomax (St Helens), Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants), Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers), Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan Warriors), Mark Percival (St Helens), Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves), Dan Sarginson (Salford Red Devils), Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons), Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Jake Wardle (Huddersfield Giants), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves).

The final 24-man squad is set to be confirmed on Friday, September 30.

Who will England face at Rugby League World Cup 2021? Fixtures and dates

England will prepare for the tournament with a warm-up match against Fiji at the AJ Bell Stadium, Salford on October 7.

They then kick off the Rugby League World Cup against Samoa on October 15 at St James Park, Newcastle.

That will be their first of three group stage matches and they will also face France at the University of Bolton Stadium on October 22 and Greece at Sheffield’s Bramall Lane stadium on October 9.

If England win Group A then they will face the runner-up of Group D in the quarter-finals at the DW Stadium, Wigan on November 5.

If they finish the group as runners-up they will face the winners of Group D at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington on November 6.

The four teams in Group D are Wales, Tonga, Papua New Guinea and Cook Islands.

The semi-final matches are due to take place on November 11 and 12 at Elland Road, Leeds and the Emirates Stadium, London respectively.

