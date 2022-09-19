Rugby League’s showpiece event will be held at Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium this week

The 2022 Super League Grand Final is set to take place later this week as the two most successful teams in the competition’s history go head-to-head.

Nine-time winners St Helens are looking to lift the trophy for the fourth year in a row while eight-time champions Leeds Rhinos are looking to get their hands on the title for the first time since 2017.

It will be the first time the two clubs have met in a Grand Final since 2011, when Rhinos were 32-16 winners and the fifth time the two have face off in Rugby League’s showpiece event.

Here is everything you need to know about when and where the match is being played and how to watch it on UK TV:

When is the 2022 Super League Grand Final?

The 2022 Super League Grand Final will take place on Saturday, September 24.

Old Trafford, the home ground of Premier League football side Manchester United, will be the host venue.

The 74,310 capacity stadium has held every final since the competition’s inception in 1998 with the exception of the 2020 final which was played at Hull’s KCOM Stadium with no fans in attendance due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Is the 2022 Super League Grand Final on TV?

Sky Sports will be exclusively showing the 2022 Super League Grand Final on TV in the UK.

The match is set to kick off at 6pm (BST) and will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena.

Sky Customer can live stream the match through the SkyGo app which is available to download in most mainstream app stores.

Non-Sky customers can purchase a NowTV package to watch the match live.

Channel 4 are set to show a replay of the final at 11:30am one week later on Saturday, October 1.

Are tickets still available for the 2022 Super League Grand Slam Final

At the time of publication, tickets for the Grand Slam Final at Old Trafford are still available to purchase.

Prices for tickets starting from £7.50 can be purchased at the official Rugby League website.

Category 1 tickets for the event start from £85.

Old Trafford has a capacity of 74,310 and last year’s final was the lowest attendance since the very first in 1998 with a crowd of 45,711.

Who is taking part in the 2022 Super League Grand Final?

The two most successful teams in the competition’s history face off as eight-time winners St Helens take on seven-time winners Leeds Rhinos.

St Helens topped the league table and beat Salford Red Devils 19-12 in their semi-final while Rhinos finished fifth and reached the final by beating Catalans Dragons 20-10 and Wigan Warriors 20-8.

