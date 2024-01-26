30 wrestlers compete in an over-the-top battle royal for a chance to challenge for a title at Wrestlemania - it's the WWE's annual Royal Rumble (Credit: WWE)

To say it has been a turbulent time for World Wrestling Entertainment this week would be putting it incredibly mildly. Their week was set to be a joyous one, with the announcement that former superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had become part of TKO Group Holdings, and Netflix announcing a deal worth $5b USD for the rights to the company’s flagship show, RAW, from 2025 for ten years.

Then the Wall Street Journal published their article, centred around a new court filing made by a former WWE staff member alleging WWE founder Vince McMahon of sex trafficking, abuse and coercion while working there. The former staff member is suing McMahon after he failed to pay the remaining amount of a previously signed NDA when she left the company. McMahon has previously been under investigation for a series of expensive payouts regarding NDAs.

With every that has happened over this week, it’s hard to remember that this weekend is the first of the WWE’s “big four” events that have become cornerstones of the wrestling calendar. The 2024 edition of the Royal Rumble takes place, kicking off the Road to Wrestlemania this year, as men and women duke it out in a battle royal for the chance to challenge for a title at Wrestlemania.

It’s going to be a very interesting Royal Rumble this year also for many fans, as with the field of challengers already declaring for the event, and constant rumours about what the final WrestleMania card will be among dirtsheets and sporting websites, this year’s match could be one of the most exciting there has been in years, given the anticipation built around how unpredictable it may be.

What is the Royal Rumble?

The Royal Rumble is a 30-person, over-the-top battle royale - or in other words, it’s a marathon where only one wrestler can remain in the ring after 29 other superstars have been thrown over the top rope. The first two entrants, drawing numbers #1 and #2, start off the match before new wrestlers arrive after certain time increments - usually 60 to 90 seconds.

The object is to throw your opponent over the top rope and ensure that both of their feet touch the floor to eliminate them. An elimination will not be counted if an opponent goes through the ring ropes, or if only one foot touches the floor - long-time WWE fans will attest to the lengths Kofi Kingston has gone to to avoid touching the floor in previous Royal Rumbles.

Once the final wrestler is left in the ring, they are crowned that year’s Royal Rumble winner, with the prize being an automatic title shot of their choosing at that year’s WrestleMania - the “Superbowl” of the WWE.

Who has declared to enter this year’s Royal Rumble?

Only 11 male competitors have so far declared for the Royal Rumble, with the final WWE Smackdown taking place this evening hopefully offering some more names for the 30-man melee.

Cody Rhodes

CM Punk

Shinsuke Nakamura

Bobby Lashley

Drew McIntyre

Gunther

Chad Gable

Otis

Akira Tozawa

Kofi Kingston

Damien Priest (Mr Money in the Bank)

In the women’s Royal Rumble, only six have declared to compete in the women’s equivalent:

Bayley

Nia Jax

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Maxxine Dupri

Ivy Nile

What other matches are on WWE’s Royal Rumble 2024 event?

Don’t expect a whole lot more matches to be announced with two 30-person Royal Rumble matches on one show. However, Roman Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal four-way match against Randy Orton, AJ Styles and LA Knight, in a match where Reigns doesn’t need to be pinned to lose the title.

Social media superstar Logan Paul, the current WWE United States Champion, will also be appearing on the show defending his title against Kevin Owens. Kevin Owens became the number one contender for the title after winning an eight-man tournament on Smackdown over the last two weeks - social media was abuzz overnight after a video was shared online of Kevin Owens and Logan Paul getting into a fight at the WWE’s Performance Centre.

Current WWE Royal Rumble 2024 card:

Men’s Royal Rumble Match (winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania)

Women’s Royal Rumble Mach (winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania)

WWE Undisputed Universal; Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs Randy Orton vs AJ Styles vs LA Knight

WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs Kevin Owens

Where can I watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 in the United Kingdom?