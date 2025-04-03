Will Glasgow find out more regarding John Cena's choice to align against Cody Rhodes and the fans when WWE Raw takes place in the OVO Hydro tonight? | WWE

Here is how you can watch WWE in the UK

As of January 2025, WWE fans in the United Kingdom have a new home for all their favourite wrestling action: the streaming giant Netflix. This partnership brings live broadcasts of weekly shows, premium live events, and a vast archive of classic matches to subscribers. Here's how you can catch all of the weekly WWE content on Netflix in the UK.

Live Streaming WWE Events on Netflix UK

Netflix UK now offers live streaming of WWE's flagship programs and premium events. Here's the schedule:​

Monday Night Raw: Airs live every Tuesday at 1:00 AM GMT. ​

Friday Night SmackDown: Airs live every Saturday at 1:00 AM GMT.

NXT: Airs live every Wednesday at 1:00 AM GMT.

Additionally, all major WWE Premium Live Events, such as WrestleMania and Royal Rumble, are available live on Netflix UK.

Accessing WWE Content on Netflix UK

To watch WWE on Netflix in the UK, you'll need an active Netflix subscription. Netflix offers various subscription plans to suit different preferences and budgets. Once subscribed, you can access WWE content on multiple devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and computers.​

Simply search for "WWE" in the Netflix app or website to find the latest episodes, live events, and a selection of classic matches.

Catching Up on Past WWE Events in the UK

Netflix UK provides an extensive library of past WWE events and matches. Fans can relive iconic moments from previous WrestleManias, Royal Rumbles, and other pay-per-view events.

Important Considerations for UK Viewers

While Netflix brings WWE content directly to your screens, it's essential to be aware of UK broadcasting regulations. Watching live broadcasts, such as WWE Raw, requires a valid TV licence in the UK. Failure to comply can result in fines. ​