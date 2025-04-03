WWE WrestleMania 41 Saturday: UK Time, Live Stream, Tickets, Card and more

WWE WrestleMania 41 Saturday Poster | WWE

WrestleMania 41 Night 1

WWE ​WrestleMania 41, the company’s premier event of the calendar year, is set to take place on the weekend of April 19th and 20th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. This two-night spectacle promises some thrilling matches and unforgettable moments for wrestling fans worldwide. Here's everything UK fans need to know about the Night 1 Saturday event, including UK time, live streaming options, ticket information, match card, and more.​

WWE WrestleMania 41 Saturday: UK Time

For fans in the United Kingdom, WrestleMania 41's Saturday event will commence at midnight British Summer Time (BST) on Sunday, April 20, 2025. The main card is scheduled to begin at 12:00 AM BST, with a pre-show likely starting an hour earlier at 11:00 PM BST on Saturday, April 19th.

Global Start Times for WrestleMania 41 Saturday

Understanding the global appeal of WrestleMania, here are the start times for various regions:

Pacific Time (PT): 4:00 PM on Saturday, April 19th

4:00 PM on Saturday, April 19th Central Time (CT): 6:00 PM on Saturday, April 19th

6:00 PM on Saturday, April 19th Eastern Time (ET): 7:00 PM on Saturday, April 19​th (via F4WOnline)

How to Watch WrestleMania 41 Live in the UK

UK viewers can stream WrestleMania 41 live exclusively on Netflix. This follows WWE's partnership with Netflix, making the streaming service the new home for WWE content in several international markets, including the UK. A standard Netflix subscription is required to access the event.

Ticket Information for WrestleMania 41

For those planning to experience WrestleMania 41 live in Las Vegas, tickets are available through Ticketmaster. Individual event tickets for both Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, can be purchased, with options for single-day or two-day combo packages.

Confirmed Match Card for WrestleMania 41

As of now, the following matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania 41:​

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena​

(c) vs. John Cena​ Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins​

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins​ World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso​

Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso​ WWE Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair​

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair​ Women's World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair​

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair​ Singles Match: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens Singles Match: AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul​

Please note that the match card is subject to change as WWE continues to build storylines leading up to the event.

Additional Information

Pre-Show: A pre-show is expected to air one hour before the main card, providing match previews and exclusive interviews.​

A pre-show is expected to air one hour before the main card, providing match previews and exclusive interviews.​ Duration: Each night's event typically lasts between 3 to 4 hours, ensuring fans receive a full evening of entertainment.​

Each night's event typically lasts between 3 to 4 hours, ensuring fans receive a full evening of entertainment.​ Replays: For those unable to watch live, WrestleMania 41 will be available on-demand on Netflix shortly after the live broadcast.