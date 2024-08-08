Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portuguese defender and Real Madrid legend Pepe has announced his retirement aged 41, marking the end of a remarkable career that spanned nearly two decades.

Pepe, whose real name is Képler Laveran Lima Ferreira moved to Portugal from Brazil at a young age and eventually gained Portuguese citizenship. He began his professional career at Marítimo before moving to FC Porto in 2004, where his performances caught the attention of European giants Real Madrid.

Pepe joined Real Madrid in 2007, where he became a key figure in the club's defence over the next decade. During his time with Madrid, Pepe won numerous titles, including three UEFA Champions League trophies (2014, 2016, 2017), three La Liga titles (2008, 2012, 2017), and two Copa del Rey titles (2011, 2014). His partnership with Sergio Ramos in central defence was considered one of the most formidable in Europe.

Internationally, Pepe was a stalwart for the Portuguese national team, earning over 130 caps. He was a crucial part of Portugal's squad that won the UEFA European Championship in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019.

The veteran defender left Porto earlier this summer before leading Portugal at Euro 2024, earning his 141th cap in the quarter-final defeat to France.

In an emotional 30-minute video statement released on his social media, Pepe said: "I want to thank God for giving me the wisdom to be able to continue my journey. I can't help but thank all the presidents who bet on me and believed in me. All the employees of all the clubs I've been to, they are the soul and essence.

“And of the national team. All my teammates and coaches, who helped me grow and compete every day. All the fans, who are the soul of football. To Jorge Mendes, to Gestifute, to my mother, who was essential in my journey by letting me fly towards my dream, which was to be a professional footballer.

“To all my friends and family, especially my wife, who was my home in my absence. My children for believing in me, for being a fundamental support in my life, for supporting me when I left home to play. They were the support I needed to be able to go with a clear conscience. I would like to thank everyone, give them a big thank you and a big hug of gratitude. Thank you all very much."

Pepe returned to Porto in 2019, where he continued to play at a high level before deciding to hang up his boots.

‘Extraordinary professionalism’

Portuguese Football Federation president Fernando Gomes said in a statement: “At the end of his football career, Pepe leaves us with an example of professionalism, dedication and, above all, an enormous passion for football and the National Team.

"Pepe is an example of extraordinary professionalism. I remember well how he participated in the Euro 2016 final, or how he played with a broken arm in the match against Morocco in the World Cup in Qatar and how he performed, at 41 years old, with the same passion, dedication and pride at EURO 2024.

"At this time when Pepe has decided to end his football career, I cannot, as president of the FPF, fail to thank him for these 17 years serving the national team.

"Pepe has always expressed his gratitude to the National Team and to Portugal for the opportunity given to him to establish himself as one of the greatest central defenders in the history of Portuguese, European and world football.”