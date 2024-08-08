Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Scotland’s top sides have broken the bank to sign an “exciting Scottish talent” who has been plying his trade in the Premier League.

Scotland under-21 attacker Kieran Bowie has signed for Hibernian with a four-year contract to the Scottish Premier side. Bowie had been playing for Fulham since he moved from Scottish club Raith Rovers four years ago.

Bowie has spent the past two seasons out on loan at Northampton Town, where he followed up a five-goal season in League One with nine goals last season, helping the club to finish mid-table.

Internationally, the forward has won seven caps for Scotland’s under-21s and scored four goals.

Hibernian FC's new signing Kieran Bowie. | Hibs FC

Hibernian FC head coach David Gray said: “Kieron is an exciting Scottish talent, and we’re thrilled to bring him to the club. He can play anywhere across the front three and his pace and power will give us an extra dimension going forward.

“He has all the attributes to be a success in this league. Players of Kieron’s ability and potential are always in high-demand, so to sign of player of his calibre shows the ambition that we’ve got here.”

Sporting firector Malky Mackay added: “This is a transfer that we’ve been working on for some time and we’re delighted to get it done. Kieron has performed well since his breakthrough season with Raith and will continue to get better and better as his career develops.

“He’s a really ambitious young man and I look forward to seeing him in Hibs green and white.”