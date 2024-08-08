Arne Slot gets green light for Liverpool to sign £51m star - who wants to emulate Spanish idol
New Liverpool FC boss Arne Slot has gone on record as saying that any new signing for the Reds would have to be a world-class player - and it looks like he may have found his man.
In the 2024 Euros final, Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi caught the eyes of top clubs around the world with his stellar performance after Man City star Rodri came off injured. The Real Sociedad player, 25, has a £51m release clause in his contract and had particularly drawn the attention of Manchester United.
But it turns out the legacy of a former Liverpool player could instead tempt Zubimendi to Anfield.
Basque publication Noticias de Gipuzkoa has been connecting the dots, and expect the midfielder to ask for Sociedad’s blessing to speak with Liverpool representatives. It comes as he looks to follow in the footsteps of another Erreala alumnus.
Journalist Mikel Recalde said: “Liverpool are seriously coming for Martín Zubimendi and everything seems to indicate that, unless the player changes his mind, their offensive could be successful. Everything seems to indicate that Zubimendi has fallen for the charms of the Reds and that he will follow in the footsteps of the man who has always been his idol, Xabi Alonso.
“Zubimendi has always been a passionate follower of the Premier League and has made no secret of the fact that he would like to try his luck there one day. At Real they are already quite resigned and have made it clear that Liverpool are prepared to pay the £51m clause, so the ball is in the player’s court and it will be up to him to decide.”
Ex-Sociedad player Alonso, who is now manager of Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, joined Liverpool in 2004, winning the Champions League with the Reds in 2005, as well as lifting the FA Cup, Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009.
