Royal Ascot 2023: Day four race cards, runners and riders and latest tips

There are some eye-catching contests on the penultimate day of this year’s Royal Ascot.

The famous old course is still reverberating after Frankie Dettori marked his final Royal Ascot by leading Courage Mon Ami home in the Gold Cup on Wednesday afternoon.

But that was far from the only story of a truly memorable day as King Charles III enjoyed a winner as Desert Hero led a strong field home in a dramatic King George V Handicap. The tone had already been set for what would follow in the opening race of the afternoon when 150/1 shot Valiant Force left strong favourite Elite Force lagging behind to claim the Norfolk Stakes, much to the shock of everyone in attendance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With day three behind us, it’s on to the penultimate day of this year’s event and Dettori will hope for another landmark victory when he is on board Lezoo in the Commonwealth Cup. Little Big Bear will likely go off as favourite and will look to replicate a win at Haydock last time out.

With another thrilling afternoon lying in wait, NationalWorld assesses the runners and riders for day four of Royal Ascot.

2.30pm: Albany Stakes (6f)

Frankie Dettori (right) reacts after placing tenth in the Betfred Derby with Arrest (Pic: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

1. Carla’s Way (J Doyle - S and E Crisford) 9/2 2. Dawn Charger (C Lee - K R Burke) 20/1 3. Do It With Style (G Ryan - D A O’Brien) 22/1 4. Fiaccinello (R Ryan - R Fahey) 21/1 5. Gushing Gold (O Murphy - A Balding) 20/1 6. Jabaara (D Egan - R Varian) 7/1 7. Komat (H Doyle - D Ffrench Davis) 50/1 8. Mapmaker (J Watson - D Holland) 40/1 9. Matrika (R Moore - A P O’Brien) 5/1 10. Navassa Island (C Keane - M D O’Callaghan) 9/2 11. Passionately (J Hart - A Murphy) 100/1 12. Persian Dreamer (K Stott - D Ffrench Davis) 25/1 13. Porta Fortune (F Dettori - D A O’Brien) 13/2 14. Pretty Crystal (O Orr - R Fahey) 25/1 15. Rating (S Levey - B Meehan) 80/1 16. Sarakana (T Whelan - E de Giles) 50/1 17. Snafiya (J McDonald - G Boughey) 80/1 18. Soprano (W Buick - G Boughey) 6/1

Tip: Carla’s Way (9/2)

Odds correct at time of publication but may be subject to change

3.05pm: Commonwealth Cup (6f)

Ten times in the last 16 seasons, Aidan O'Brien has been champion trainer at Royal Ascot, and nine times since 2009, Ryan Moore has been champion jockey at the meeting. They combine with another champion, last season's top 2yo, Little Big Bear, in the 6f Commonwealth Cup on Friday, with the colt aiming to back up his success here last year in the Windsor Castle Stakes. He flopped in the 2000 Guineas in May, but has since made a winning return to sprinting, which is clearly his forte.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Little Big Bear (R Moore - A P O’Brien) Evens 3. Marbaan (J Spencer - C Fellowes) 28/1 4. Mischief Magic (W Buick - C Fellowes) 28/1 5. Noble Style (J Doyle - C Appleby) 12/1 6. Rumstar (R Hornby - J Portman) 100/1 7. Sakheer (D Egan - R Varian) 9/2 8. Shaquille (O Murphy - J Camacho) 15/2 9. Shouldvebeenaring (S Levey - R Hannon) 22/1 10. The X O (R Havlin - J Ryan) 80/1 11. Lezoo (F Dettori - R Beckett) 8/1 12. Ocean Quest (C Keane - J Harrington) 18/1 13. Queen Me (J Crowley - K Ryan) 50/1 14. Swingalong (C Lee - K R Burke) 50/1

Tip: Little Big Bear (Evens)

Odds correct at time of publication but may be subject to change

3.40pm: Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (1m 3f 211yds)

Tom Marquand and Addeybb have won three Group Ones in Australia in the past two winners - plus the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

1. Aikhal (S Osborne - J Osborne) 66/1 2. Jack Darcy (M Tabti - P and O Cole) 33/1 3. Teumessias Fox (O Murphy - A Balding) 5/1 4. Lucander (A Atzeni - G Baker) 50/1 5. Live Your Dream (D Tudhope - S Bin Suroor) 14/1 6. Okita Soushi (R Moore - J P O’Brien) 7. Global Heat (K Shoemark - S Bin Suroor) 20/1 8. White Wolf (K Stott - S Bin Suroor) 25/1 9. Nagano (D Egan - R Varian) 10/1 10. Tyson Fury (H Doyle - R Spencer) 66/1 11. Al Nafir (W Buick - C Appleby) 11/2 12. Maksud (T Marquand - H Morrison) 6/1 13. Moracana (R Colgan - S Lavery) 33/1 14. Max Mayhem (B De La Sayette - K Philippart De Foy) 22/1 15. Haunted Dream (D Muscutt - E Dunlop) 20/1 16. HMS President (R Ryan - A King) 14/1 17. Aimeric (J Doyle - R Varian) 11/1 18. Ajero (J Crowley - K Bailey) 18/1 19. Stay Well (J Hart - H Morrison) 33/1

Tip: Aimeric (11/1)

Odds correct at time of publication but may be subject to change

4.20pm: Coronation Stakes (7f 213yds)

The most anticipated duel of the week is a re-match between the first two home in last month's Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, Mawj and Tahiyra. As our photo shows, Saeed Bin Suroor's race-hardened filly (right) prevailed by half a length that day, but Dermot Weld's Irish raider, owned by the Aga Khan, has since scooped the Irish equivalent and is fancied to turn the tables in the Coronation Stakes on Friday. The daughter of crack sire, Siyouni, oozes class and possesses a lethal turn of foot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Comhra (W Buick - J S Bolger) 22/1 2. Mammas Girl (K Stott - R Hannon) 14/1 3. Meditate (R Moore - A P O’Brien) 7/2 4. Queen For You (R Havlin - J and T Gosden) 8/1 5. Remarquee (R Hornby - R Beckett) 28/1 6. Sounds of Heaven (R Whelan - J Harrington) 16/1 7. Tahiyra (C Hayes - D K Weld) 4/6

Tip: Meditate (7/2)

Odds correct at time of publication but may be subject to change

5pm: Sandringham Stakes (1m)

1. Dream of Love (W Buick - C Appleby) 16/1 2. Jackie Oh (R Moore - A P O’Brien) 4/1 3. Magical Sunset (K Stott - R Hannon) 22/1 4. Polly Pott (B Loughnane - E Dunlop) 50/1 5. Breege (J Hart - J Quinn) 33/1 6. Karsavina (R Ryan - C Cox) 33/1 7. Foniska (C Keane - J Harrington) 33/1 8. Zoinnocent (J McDonald - J P O’Brien) 28/1 9. Coppice (F Dettori - J and T Gosden) 6/1 10. Girl Racer (T Marquand - W Haggas) 22/1 11. Embrace (D Muscutt - O Burrows) 14/1 12. Cell Da Beela (D Egan - R Varian) 66/1 13. Bridestones (J Doyle - J and T Gosden) 33/1 14. Clounmacon (J R Valazquez - J P Murtagh) 14/1 15. Ma Belle Artiste (D B McMonagle - J P O’Brien) 16. Mottisfont (R Hornby - H Morrison) 66/1 17. Candle Of Hope (H Davies - R Hughes) 18. Lady Alara (K Shoemark - C Hills) 100/1 19. Choisya (H Burns - S and E Crisford) 40/1 20. Copy Artist (O Murphy - A Balding) 22/1 21. Chelsea Green (B Curtis - H Palmer) 8/1 22. Eximious (R Dawson - R Varian) 25/1 23. Unless (W Lorden - A P O’Brien) 14/1 24. Sparks Fly (L Pearson - D Loughnane) 28/1 25. Balalaika (H Turner - R Menzies) 40/1 26. Marksman Queen (H Doyle - J and T Gosden) 12/1 27. Novus (A Atzeni - G Moore) 14/1 28. Youngest (S Osborne - R Varian) 50/1 29. Rich (S Hitchcott - R Hannon) 66/1 31. Bellaphina (J A Kinsella) 25/1

Tip: Chelsea Green (8/1)

Odds correct at time of publication but may be subject to change

5.35pm: King Edward VII Stakes (1m 3f 211yds)

Ryan Moore riding Vauban to victory in the Copper Horse Handicap on day one of Royal Ascot 2023. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Dubai Mile (D Muscutt - C Johnston) 14/1 2. Arrest (F Dettori - J and T Gosden) 7/2 3. Artistic Star (R Hornby - R Beckett) 5/1 4. Continuous (R Moore - A P O’Brien) 11/2 5. King of Steel (K Stott - R Varian) 11/10 6. Relentless Voyager (O Murphy - A Balding) 33/1

Tip: King Of Steel (11/10)

Odds correct at time of publication but may be subject to change

6.10: Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (5f)

1. Prince Of Pillo (J Doyle - K Dalgleish) 28/1 2. Walbank (K Stott - D Ffrench Davis) 22/1 3. Rocket Rodney (D Muscutt - G Scott) 22/1 4. Michaela’s Boy (F Larson - M Appleby) 20/1 5. Hispanic (R Moore - A P O’Brien) 8/1 6. Looking For Lynda (C Lee - K R Burke) 40/1 7. Danger Alert (W Buick - G Boughey) 18/1 8. Kerdos (R Ryan - C Cox) 14/1 9. Rogue Spirit (A Farragher - T Clover) 40/1 10. Pillow Talk (D Tudhope - K R Burke) 20/1 11. Sweet Harmony (T Marquand - R Spencer) 66/1 12. Radio Goo Goo (B Curtis - D Evans) 16/1 13. Jer Batt (C Keane - D and N Barron) 9/1 14. Clearpoint (O Orr - R Fahey) 14/1 15. Brave Nation (J McDonald - M Bell) 66/1 16. Frankness (H Davies - A Balding) 8/1 17. Thunder Moor (B Loughnane - G Boughey) 25/1 18. Can To Can (L Coughlan - A Nicholls) 66/1 19. Rocking Ends (W Carson - B Johnson) 40/1 20. Tattersall (C Beasley - M Dods) 12/1 21. Revenite (D Egan - R Varian) 40/1 22. The Big Board (O Murphy - R Hannon) 20/1 23. Remarkable Force (R Scott - A Haynes) 66/1 24. Harry Brown (H Turner - D Simcock) 13/2 25. Rhythm N Hooves (H Doyle - A Watson) 25/1 26. Executive Decision (S Osborne - J Osborne) 66/1 28. Conquistador (A Atzeni - G Boughey) 11/2

Tip: Frankness (8/1)