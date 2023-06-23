Royal Ascot 2023: Day four race cards, runners and riders and latest tips

The famous old course is still reverberating after Frankie Dettori marked his final Royal Ascot by leading Courage Mon Ami home in the Gold Cup on Wednesday afternoon.
But that was far from the only story of a truly memorable day as King Charles III enjoyed a winner as Desert Hero led a strong field home in a dramatic King George V Handicap. The tone had already been set for what would follow in the opening race of the afternoon when 150/1 shot Valiant Force left strong favourite Elite Force lagging behind to claim the Norfolk Stakes, much to the shock of everyone in attendance.
Advertisement
Advertisement
With day three behind us, it’s on to the penultimate day of this year’s event and Dettori will hope for another landmark victory when he is on board Lezoo in the Commonwealth Cup. Little Big Bear will likely go off as favourite and will look to replicate a win at Haydock last time out.
With another thrilling afternoon lying in wait, NationalWorld assesses the runners and riders for day four of Royal Ascot.
2.30pm: Albany Stakes (6f)
1. Carla’s Way (J Doyle - S and E Crisford) 9/2 2. Dawn Charger (C Lee - K R Burke) 20/1 3. Do It With Style (G Ryan - D A O’Brien) 22/1 4. Fiaccinello (R Ryan - R Fahey) 21/1 5. Gushing Gold (O Murphy - A Balding) 20/1 6. Jabaara (D Egan - R Varian) 7/1 7. Komat (H Doyle - D Ffrench Davis) 50/1 8. Mapmaker (J Watson - D Holland) 40/1 9. Matrika (R Moore - A P O’Brien) 5/1 10. Navassa Island (C Keane - M D O’Callaghan) 9/2 11. Passionately (J Hart - A Murphy) 100/1 12. Persian Dreamer (K Stott - D Ffrench Davis) 25/1 13. Porta Fortune (F Dettori - D A O’Brien) 13/2 14. Pretty Crystal (O Orr - R Fahey) 25/1 15. Rating (S Levey - B Meehan) 80/1 16. Sarakana (T Whelan - E de Giles) 50/1 17. Snafiya (J McDonald - G Boughey) 80/1 18. Soprano (W Buick - G Boughey) 6/1
Tip: Carla’s Way (9/2)
Odds correct at time of publication but may be subject to change
3.05pm: Commonwealth Cup (6f)
Advertisement
Advertisement
2. Little Big Bear (R Moore - A P O’Brien) Evens 3. Marbaan (J Spencer - C Fellowes) 28/1 4. Mischief Magic (W Buick - C Fellowes) 28/1 5. Noble Style (J Doyle - C Appleby) 12/1 6. Rumstar (R Hornby - J Portman) 100/1 7. Sakheer (D Egan - R Varian) 9/2 8. Shaquille (O Murphy - J Camacho) 15/2 9. Shouldvebeenaring (S Levey - R Hannon) 22/1 10. The X O (R Havlin - J Ryan) 80/1 11. Lezoo (F Dettori - R Beckett) 8/1 12. Ocean Quest (C Keane - J Harrington) 18/1 13. Queen Me (J Crowley - K Ryan) 50/1 14. Swingalong (C Lee - K R Burke) 50/1
Tip: Little Big Bear (Evens)
Odds correct at time of publication but may be subject to change
3.40pm: Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (1m 3f 211yds)
1. Aikhal (S Osborne - J Osborne) 66/1 2. Jack Darcy (M Tabti - P and O Cole) 33/1 3. Teumessias Fox (O Murphy - A Balding) 5/1 4. Lucander (A Atzeni - G Baker) 50/1 5. Live Your Dream (D Tudhope - S Bin Suroor) 14/1 6. Okita Soushi (R Moore - J P O’Brien) 7. Global Heat (K Shoemark - S Bin Suroor) 20/1 8. White Wolf (K Stott - S Bin Suroor) 25/1 9. Nagano (D Egan - R Varian) 10/1 10. Tyson Fury (H Doyle - R Spencer) 66/1 11. Al Nafir (W Buick - C Appleby) 11/2 12. Maksud (T Marquand - H Morrison) 6/1 13. Moracana (R Colgan - S Lavery) 33/1 14. Max Mayhem (B De La Sayette - K Philippart De Foy) 22/1 15. Haunted Dream (D Muscutt - E Dunlop) 20/1 16. HMS President (R Ryan - A King) 14/1 17. Aimeric (J Doyle - R Varian) 11/1 18. Ajero (J Crowley - K Bailey) 18/1 19. Stay Well (J Hart - H Morrison) 33/1
Tip: Aimeric (11/1)
Odds correct at time of publication but may be subject to change
4.20pm: Coronation Stakes (7f 213yds)
Advertisement
Advertisement
1. Comhra (W Buick - J S Bolger) 22/1 2. Mammas Girl (K Stott - R Hannon) 14/1 3. Meditate (R Moore - A P O’Brien) 7/2 4. Queen For You (R Havlin - J and T Gosden) 8/1 5. Remarquee (R Hornby - R Beckett) 28/1 6. Sounds of Heaven (R Whelan - J Harrington) 16/1 7. Tahiyra (C Hayes - D K Weld) 4/6
Tip: Meditate (7/2)
Odds correct at time of publication but may be subject to change
5pm: Sandringham Stakes (1m)
1. Dream of Love (W Buick - C Appleby) 16/1 2. Jackie Oh (R Moore - A P O’Brien) 4/1 3. Magical Sunset (K Stott - R Hannon) 22/1 4. Polly Pott (B Loughnane - E Dunlop) 50/1 5. Breege (J Hart - J Quinn) 33/1 6. Karsavina (R Ryan - C Cox) 33/1 7. Foniska (C Keane - J Harrington) 33/1 8. Zoinnocent (J McDonald - J P O’Brien) 28/1 9. Coppice (F Dettori - J and T Gosden) 6/1 10. Girl Racer (T Marquand - W Haggas) 22/1 11. Embrace (D Muscutt - O Burrows) 14/1 12. Cell Da Beela (D Egan - R Varian) 66/1 13. Bridestones (J Doyle - J and T Gosden) 33/1 14. Clounmacon (J R Valazquez - J P Murtagh) 14/1 15. Ma Belle Artiste (D B McMonagle - J P O’Brien) 16. Mottisfont (R Hornby - H Morrison) 66/1 17. Candle Of Hope (H Davies - R Hughes) 18. Lady Alara (K Shoemark - C Hills) 100/1 19. Choisya (H Burns - S and E Crisford) 40/1 20. Copy Artist (O Murphy - A Balding) 22/1 21. Chelsea Green (B Curtis - H Palmer) 8/1 22. Eximious (R Dawson - R Varian) 25/1 23. Unless (W Lorden - A P O’Brien) 14/1 24. Sparks Fly (L Pearson - D Loughnane) 28/1 25. Balalaika (H Turner - R Menzies) 40/1 26. Marksman Queen (H Doyle - J and T Gosden) 12/1 27. Novus (A Atzeni - G Moore) 14/1 28. Youngest (S Osborne - R Varian) 50/1 29. Rich (S Hitchcott - R Hannon) 66/1 31. Bellaphina (J A Kinsella) 25/1
Tip: Chelsea Green (8/1)
Odds correct at time of publication but may be subject to change
5.35pm: King Edward VII Stakes (1m 3f 211yds)
Advertisement
Advertisement
1. Dubai Mile (D Muscutt - C Johnston) 14/1 2. Arrest (F Dettori - J and T Gosden) 7/2 3. Artistic Star (R Hornby - R Beckett) 5/1 4. Continuous (R Moore - A P O’Brien) 11/2 5. King of Steel (K Stott - R Varian) 11/10 6. Relentless Voyager (O Murphy - A Balding) 33/1
Tip: King Of Steel (11/10)
Odds correct at time of publication but may be subject to change
6.10: Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (5f)
1. Prince Of Pillo (J Doyle - K Dalgleish) 28/1 2. Walbank (K Stott - D Ffrench Davis) 22/1 3. Rocket Rodney (D Muscutt - G Scott) 22/1 4. Michaela’s Boy (F Larson - M Appleby) 20/1 5. Hispanic (R Moore - A P O’Brien) 8/1 6. Looking For Lynda (C Lee - K R Burke) 40/1 7. Danger Alert (W Buick - G Boughey) 18/1 8. Kerdos (R Ryan - C Cox) 14/1 9. Rogue Spirit (A Farragher - T Clover) 40/1 10. Pillow Talk (D Tudhope - K R Burke) 20/1 11. Sweet Harmony (T Marquand - R Spencer) 66/1 12. Radio Goo Goo (B Curtis - D Evans) 16/1 13. Jer Batt (C Keane - D and N Barron) 9/1 14. Clearpoint (O Orr - R Fahey) 14/1 15. Brave Nation (J McDonald - M Bell) 66/1 16. Frankness (H Davies - A Balding) 8/1 17. Thunder Moor (B Loughnane - G Boughey) 25/1 18. Can To Can (L Coughlan - A Nicholls) 66/1 19. Rocking Ends (W Carson - B Johnson) 40/1 20. Tattersall (C Beasley - M Dods) 12/1 21. Revenite (D Egan - R Varian) 40/1 22. The Big Board (O Murphy - R Hannon) 20/1 23. Remarkable Force (R Scott - A Haynes) 66/1 24. Harry Brown (H Turner - D Simcock) 13/2 25. Rhythm N Hooves (H Doyle - A Watson) 25/1 26. Executive Decision (S Osborne - J Osborne) 66/1 28. Conquistador (A Atzeni - G Boughey) 11/2
Tip: Frankness (8/1)
Odds correct at time of publication but may be subject to change