Royal Ascot is underway as the much-loved horse racing event brings out lovers of the sport and fans of a fancy outfits alike.

With its Royal and celebrity attendees, along with the pedigree of the races, a day out at Ascot doesn't come cheap.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NationalWorld takes a look at the price spectators can expect to pay to get into the event, eat, drink and, of course, get dressed up in finery.

Ticket prices at Royal Ascot 2023

The admission fee to get into the prestigious Royal Ascot racecourse depends on which enclosure you're going for .

The Windsor Enclosure is the cheapest available and there isn't a dress code in operation here, although smart daywear is highly encouraged. On Friday, spectators can get a ticket here for £69.

The next level up for racegoers is the Village Enclosure at £85 and the Queen Anne Enclosure at £99. Both of these areas have dress codes in operation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Royal Enclosure is the most exclusive of them all and the price for this isn't published as it's invite only.

Prices are up this year at Royal Ascot (Image: Getty Images)

Food and drink prices at Royal Ascot 2023

Eating and drinking at Royal Ascot isn't cheap and it's no surprise to see prices hiked up from last year's event.

A single pint of beer costs £7.40 this year, up from last year's £6. Meanwhile, a glass of wine has increased by 50p to £8.

A jug of Pimms is a British summer classic and surefire winner at Ascot, but it'll set you back £37.50 while a bottle of champagne will cost you £72.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When it comes to food, there's a wide range of options. Many opt for fine dining put on by Royal Ascot with the Windsor Greys experience costing £82.50 per person and the Norfolk Restaurant costing £155 per person.

There are cheaper eats out and about around the racecourse. Last year a burger cost £9.50 with a chicken wrap at £10 and Mac 'N' Cheese at £8.50.

The price of suits and dresses at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot is of course just as much about the outfits as it is the horse racing for some spectators.

How much is spent on suits and dresses will depend on each person and their choice of retailer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When browsing the dress codes on the Royal Ascot website the race organisers do recommend that men shop at Favourbrook and Moss Bros.

The first suggested look for Royal Ascot from Favourbook totals at £1,470 for a jacket, trousers and hat. Suit rental from Moss Bros is advertised from £79.95.

How to save money at Royal Ascot 2023

Many racegoers attending Royal Ascot won’t be planning to do so on a budget but there are ways to cut back spending at the races.

Picnics can be consumed at Royal Ascot (Image: Getty Images)

Customers are welcome to bring their own picnic to Royal Ascot in order to avoid spending money on the food when inside the racecourse. This must be brought in a picnic hamper or cool bag and must be consumed in the picnic areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement