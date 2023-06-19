The Met Office is predicting a muggy week of weather ahead for what looks to be a special year of Royal Ascot racing.

It's set to be another memorable year at Royal Ascot as the horse racing action gets underway on Tuesday.

The first meeting of the iconic races since the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizbeth II last year and it is also set to be the final bow for famous jockey Frankie Dettori.

There's of course a looming worry for event organisers that animal rights protestors may try and disrupt proceedings after drama at the Grand National earlier this year.

For many, Royal Ascot provides the perfect chance to don some finery and enjoy a day out in the British sun.

NationalWorld is on hand with a weather forecast for the Royal Ascot races.

Tuesday, June 20

Temperatures on day one of Royal Ascot will stay between 19 degrees and 23 degrees during racing. After showers in the early morning, the day is largely cloudy with sunny spells towards the end of the races at 5 pm.

Racegoers should be warned that the Met Office predicts a 50% chance of a thunderstorm at midday.

It loos to be a largely dry week at Royal Ascot (Image: Getty Images)

Wednesday, June 21

It's a cloudier day on Wednesday with the sun struggling to poke out over Ascot Racecourse. It'll remain warm with temperatures between 20 and 22 degrees during the day.

There is currently a 30% chance of some light rain at 4 pm.

Thursday, June 22

It's a similar story for weather and temperature at Royal Ascot on Thursday. Temperatures will stay between 21 and 22 degrees for what could be another muggy day with significant cloud cover.

There are sunny intervals and the Met Office is currently predicting a dry day with just a 10% chance of rain.

Royal Ascot takes place this week (Image: Getty Images)

Friday, June 23

The sun looks nowhere to be seen on Friday at Royal Ascot but it is also set to be the hottest day so far with highs of 23 degrees. It's cloudy all day long but currently no showers are predicted.

Saturday, June 24

It's a hot one this weekend with highs of 25 degrees predicted to hit around 4 pm on the final day of racing at Ascot.