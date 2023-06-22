Royal Ascot 2023: Day three race cards, runners and riders and latest tips

Some of the most famous horses and jockeys in the world of flat racing will be hoping for glory across the coming days at Royal Ascot.

It’s arguably the highlight of any Royal Ascot meeting as Thursday brings an eagerly anticipated Gold Cup.

Defending champion Kyprios will be missing due to injury but 2021 winner Subjectivist will be part of a field containing the highly fancied Coltrane and Eldar Eldarov. But the Gold Cup is far from the only race to catch the eye on day three with the impressive Al Asifah unquestionably heading towards being a short priced favourite in the Ribblesdale Stakes after a fine recent win at Goodwood.

NationalWorld looks at what lies ahead on day three of what has already been a fascinating Royal Ascot.

2.30pm: Norfolk Stakes (5f)

1. American Rascal (J Rosario - W A Ward) 11/1 2. Baheer (P Dobbs - R Hannon) 125/1 3. Devious (G Ryan - A O’Brien) 14/1 4. Elite Status (C Lee - K R Burke) 11/8 5. Hala Emaraaty (T Marquand - A Haynes) 66/1 6. His Majesty (R Moore - A P O’Brien) 6/1 7. Malc (O Orr - R Fahey) 22/1 8. Mon Na Slieve (T Eaves - K Ryan) 28/1 9. Noche Magica (W J Lee - P Twomey) 9/1 10. No Nay Mets (F Dettori - G Weaver) 5/1 11. Reveiller (H Doyle - A Watson) 33/1 12. Shayekh (K O’Neill - A Haynes) 150/1 13. The Fixer (M Barzalona - F H Graffard) 22/1 14. Thunder Blue (K Stott - D FFrench Davis) 25/1 15. Toca Madera (S Levey - B Meehan) 66/1 16. Valiant Force (R Ryan - A Murray) 125/1

Tip: Elite Status (6/4)

A short price favourite but it seems to be elite by name and elite by nature. Two wins from two have made for a fine start to a career that could offer so much.

Odds correct at time of publication but are subject to change

3.05pm: King George V Stakes (1m 3f 211yds)

Frankie Dettori reacts after placing tenth in the Betfred Derby with Arrest during Derby Day of the 2023 Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse, Epsom. Picture date: Saturday June 3, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story RACING Epsom. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial Use only, commercial use is subject to prior permission from The Jockey Club/Epsom Downs Racecourse.

1. Bertinelli (R Moore - A P O’Brien) 5/1 3. Tagabawa (W Buick - C Appleby) 11/2 4. Struth (J Fanning - C Johnston) 22/1 5. Desert Hero (T Marquand - W Haggas) 20/1 6. Perfuse (R Kingscote - Sir M Stoute) 8/1 7. Wonder Legend (D Muscutt - J Ferguson) 8/1 8. Davideo (R Ryan - R Beckett) 15/2 9. Crackovia (A Atzeni - C Johnston) 80/1 10. Burglar (F Dettori - J and T Gosden) 9/2 11. Valiant King (O Murphy - J P O’Brien) 8/1 12. Mr Mistoffelees (S Levey - H Morrison) 40/1 13. Duke of Oxford (D B McMonagle - M Bell) 80/1 14. Lieber Power (H Davies - A Balding) 66/1 15. Land Legend (H Doyle - J Ferguson) 16/1 16. Inquiring Minds (B De La Sayette - J and T Gosden) 33/1 17. Sisyphus Strength (D Egan - A Balding) 50/1 18. Cloudbreaker (K Shoemark - C Fellowes) 20/1 19. Double March (D Probert - S Woods) 33/1 20. Greysful Storm (J Watson - D Holland) 40/1

Tip: Bertinelli (5/1)

There are plenty of options in what feels like an open race with Burglar and Valiant King among the contenders - but it’s London Gold Cup winner Bertinelli that gets the nod from us.

Odds correct at time of publication but are subject to change

3.40pm: Ribblesdale Stakes (1m 3f 211yds)

Many of you might not be familiar with the name, but John Gosden's 3yo daughter of Frankel is the talking horse of the moment after a couple of startlingly easy victories at Haydock and Goodwood. On the latter occasion, her success evoked memories of Baaeed who, in the same former Hamdan Al Maktoum colours, was the wonder horse of last term. And it impressed connections so much that they forked out £13,000 to supplement her for Thursday's Ribblesdale Stakes. She is one of only two odds-on favourites at the entire meeting.

1. Al Asifah (J Crowley - J and T Gosden) 4/7 2. Bluestocking (F Dettori - R Beckett) 9/2 3. Climate Friendly (D Browne McMonagle - J Chapple-Hyam) 150/1 4. Crown Princesse (I Mendizabal - F Chappet) 28/1 5. Ferrari Queen (J Doyle - C Johnston) 80/1 6. Ghara (A Atzeni - J and T Gosden) 100/1 7. Infinite Cosmos (R Kingscote - Sir M Stoute) 11/1 8. Lmay (K Shoemark - J and T Gosden) 100/1 10. Lumiere Rock (J McDonald - J P O’Brien) 33/1 11. Maman Joon (K Stott - R Hannon) 28/1 12. Midnight Mile (O Orr - R Fahey) 25/1 13. Perfect Prophet (T Marquand - E Walker) 100/1 14. Red Riding Hood (W Lordon - A P O’Brien) 80/1 15. Rocha De Leao (H Doyle - J Chapple-Hyam) 150/1 16. Sea Of Roses (O Murphy - A Balding) 66/1 17. Understated (R Ryan - R Beckett) 66/1 18. Village Voice (R Whelan - J Harrington) 14/1 19. Warm Heart (R Moore - A P O’Brien) 7/1

Tip: Al Asifah (4/7)

No surprise in this pick as Jim Crowley looks to continue this three-year-old faultless start with a third consecutive win.

Odds correct at time of publication but are subject to change

4.20pm: Gold Cup (2m 3f 210yds)

David Egan riding Eldar Eldarov wins the Cazoo St Leger Stakes at Doncaster Racecourse. Photo: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

1. Big Call (S Pasquier - C Ferland) 66/1 2. Broome (W Lordon - A P O’Brien) 14/1 3. Coltrane (O Murphy - A Balding) 10/3 4. Lone Eagle (R Ryan - R Beckett) 40/1 5. Nate The Great (H Davies - A Balding) 150/1 6. Subjectivist (J Fanning - C Johnston) 9/1 7. Tashkhan (J Doyle - B Ellison) 66/1 8. Trueshan (H Doyle - A King) 20/1 9. Wise Eagle (D Tudhope - A Nichol) 33/1 10. Yibir (W Buick - C Appleby) 11/1 11. Courage Mon Ami (F Dettori - J and T Gosden) 5/1 12. Eldar Eldarov (D Egan - R Varian) 9/2 13. Echoes in Rain (T Marquand - W P Mullins) 11/1 14. Emily Dickinson (R Moore - A P O’Brien) 9/2

Tip: Eldar Eldarov (9/2)

Coltrane and Eldar Eldarov will surely lead the market ahead of the Gold Cup and with good reason. We have edged towards the latter to earn a first win in three.

Odds correct at time of publication but are subject to change

5pm: Britannia Stakes (1m)

1. Finn’s Charm (J Fanning - C Johnston) 66/1 2. One Nation (W Buick - C Appleby) 25/1 3. Panic Alarm (R Whelan - J Harrington) 28/1 4. Highbank (J Doyle - C Appleby) 25/1 5. Starnberg (A Voikhansky - R Hannon) 33/1 6. Racingbreaks Ryder (J McDonald - C Hills) 14/1 7. Benacre (J Spencer - C Johnston) 28/1 8. New Endeavour (D Egan - R Varian) 16/1 9. Docklands (H Turner - H Eustace) 13/2 10. Ramazan (O Orr - R Fahey) 25/1 12. Bless (S Pasquier - F Chappet) 22/1 13. Dark Thirty (S Levey - R Hannon) 80/1 14. Carracci (R Moore - A P O’Brien) 10/1 15. Betterdaysrcoming (W J Lee - A Oliver) 25/1 16. Surely Not (H Doyle - D Ffrench Davis) 10/1 17. Forca Timao (K Stott - R Hannon) 66/1 18. Saxon King (K Shoemark - C Hills) 18/1 19. Quantum Impact (F Dettori - R Beckett) 5/1 20. Physique (M Tabti - P and O Cole) 40/1 21. Good Karma (D Muscutt - J Ferguson) 22/1 22. Thunder Ball (B Loughnane - P and O Cole) 50/1 23. Tempered Soul (O Murphy - G Boughey) 50/1 24. Metal Merchant (R Ryan - J Channon) 50/1 25. Just An Hour (D Browne McMonagle - J P O’Brien) 22/1 26. Urban Sprawl (A Atzeni - C Johnston) 40/1 27. Royal Cape (T Marquand - H Morrison) 18/1 28. Naxos (D Tudhope - G Boughey) 40/1 29. Fort Vega (R Colgan - S Lavery) 16/1 30. Mustajaab (L Edmunds - W Muir and C Grassick) 50/1

Tip: Docklands (6/1)

French ride Bless has been heavily tipped in this one at surprisingly long odds but we are looking towards Hayley Turner on Docklands to earn a third consecutive win after coming first past the post at Ascot last month.

Odds correct at time of publication but are subject to change

5.35pm: Hampton Court Stakes (1m 1f 212yds)

Tom Marquand is riding Qipco Champion Stakes winner Addeybb in Australia.

1. Brave Emperor (L Morris - A Watson) 50/1 2. Drumroll (R Moore - A P O’Brien) 4/1 3. Bold Act (W Buick - C Appleby) 10/1 4. Bolster (J Doyle - S and E Crisford) 20/1 5. Canberra Legend (D Muscutt - J Ferguson) 18/1 6. Captain Winters (N Callan - K Ryan) 33/1 7. Dancing Magic (J Crowley - R Teal) 40/1 8. Dear My Friend (A Atzeni - C Johnston) 50/1 9. Epictetus (F Dettori - J and T Gosden) 4/1 10. Exoplanet (D Egan - R Varian) 9/1 11. Killybegs Warrior (R Kingscote - C Johnston) 125/1 12. Oviedo (C Rodriguez - E Bethell) 25/1 13. Tony Montana (K Stott - J and T Gosden) 40/1 14. Torito (B De La Sayette - J and T Gosden) 7/2 15. Waipiro (T Marquand - E Walker) 10/1 16. Caernarfon (C Beasley - J Channon) 8/1

Tip: Caernarfon (8/1)

With two wins from three, Tonito will head into this one as favourite alongside Ryan Moore’s Drumroll. But it’s Caernarfon that gets our tip after recovering from a somewhat underwhelming run in the 1,000 Guineas.

Odds correct at time of publication but are subject to change

6.10pm: Buckingham Palace Stakes (7f)

William Buick celebrates with the trophy after riding Hurricane Lane to win The Cazoo St Leger Stakes at Doncaster Racecourse last year. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

1. Gorak (J McDonald - C Fellowes) 80/1 2. Witch Hunter (J Spencer - R Hannon) 100/1 3. Rhythm Master (P J McDonald - J Horton) 33/1 4. Vafortino (B De La Sayette - K Phillippart De Foy) 12/1 5. Kingdom Come (K Shoemark - C Cox) 11/1 6. Montassib (T Marquand - W Haggas) 10/1 7. Totally Charming (B Loughnane - G Boughey) 14/1 8. Bopedro (J Watson - D O’Meara) 50/1 9. Accidental Agent (C Bishop - E Johnson Houghton) 33/1 10. Warrior Brave (W J Lee - R O’Sullivan) 40/1 11. Spirit of Light (J Doyle - I Williams) 18/1 12. Documenting (W Pyle - K Frost) 50/1 13. Silent Film (C Fallon - I Williams) 66/1 14. Biggles (R Moore - R Beckett) 9/2 15. Croupier (W Buick - S and E Crisford) 8/1 16. Toimy Son (O Murphy - D Menuisier) 33/1 17. Unforgotten (F Dettori - J and T Gosden) 5/1 18. Lir Speciale (R Dawson - R Varian) 12/1 19. Baradar (K Stott - G Boughey) 22/1 20. Percy’s Lad (R Kingscote - D and C Kubler) 66/1 21. Northern Express (P Mulrennan - M Dods) 14/1 22. Great Max (D Egan - A Haynes) 50/1 23. Ropey Guest (T Queally - G Margarson) 22/1 24. Spangled Mac (D Muscutt - G Boughey) 20/1 25. Tylos (H Doyle - A Watson) 66/1 26. The Gatekeeper (A Atzeni - C Johnston) 40/1 27. Spanish Star (D Probert - P Chamings) 33/1 28. Rhoscolyn (D Tudhope - D O’Meara) 11/1 29. Redarna (N Callan - D Sayer) 66/1

Tip: Kingdom Come (11/1)

There are several eye-catching options and some good value in the market in the final race of the day. We like the looks of Kingdom Come, who has three wins in his last four and will be hoping to improve on a fourth placed finish at Newbury last month.