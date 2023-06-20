Royal Ascot 2023: Race cards, runners and riders and latest tips

Some of the most famous horses and jockeys in the world of flat racing will be hoping for glory across the coming days as Royal Ascot gets underway.

One of the highlights of the racing calendar has finally arrived as Royal Ascot 2023 finally gets underway on Tuesday afternoon.

Over the next five days, some of the most renowned jockeys and horses in the world of flat racing will descend on the world famous course looking to write their names into the history books on a track where the likes of Frankel, Stradivarius and Yeats have made names for themselves in recent years.

One of the stories of the event will be Frankie Dettori, who will race at Royal Ascot for the final time in a glittering career as he continues on his retirement year. The 52-year-old has enjoyed several memorable moments on the famous old course ever since he racked up his first Ascot winner on Markofdistinction in the Queen Anne Stakes in 1990. Dettori may well get the backing of the punters as they look to bash the bookies and make the most of what would be romantic and emotional end to his Ascot love affair.

There are intriguing races throughout the opening day and NationalWorld gives you all of the runners and riders - along with our tips in each race - as a highly anticipated meeting finally gets underway - starting with an intriguing contest in the Queen Anne Stakes!

2.30pm: Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 1m

1. Angel Bleu (H Crouch - R M Beckett) 66/1 2. Berkshire Shadow (O Murphy - A M Balding) 22/1 3. Cash (T Marquand - D M Simcock) 16/1 4. Chindit (P J Dobbs - R Hannon) 5. Light Infantry (J P Spencer - D M Simcock) 6. Lusail (R L Moore - R Hannon) 7. Modern Games (W Buick - C Appleby) 2/1 8. Mutasaabeq (J Cowley - C Hills) 14/1 9 Native Trail (J Doyle - C Appleby) 6/1 10. Pogo (K Shoemark - C Hills) 100/1 11. Triple Time (N Callan - K A Ryan) 28/1 12. Inspiral (L Dettori - J & T Gosden) 9/4

Tip: Inspiral (9/4)

This looks to be a two-horse race between Modern Games and Inspiral and we are going for the latter to edge it with Frankie Dettori on board - but there is little to choose between them.

3.05pm: Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f

1. Alfa Whiteburd (C Lee - C Lidster) 250/1 2. Army Ethos (H Doyle - A Watson) 16/1 3. Asadna (W Buick - G Boughey) 11/4 4. Bobsleigh (C Bishop - E Johnson Houghton) 16/1 5. Bucanero Fuerte (K Stott - A Murray) 16/1 6. Buyin Buyin (J A Heffernan - W P Browne) 40/1 7. Chief Mankato (J McDonald - C Hills) 20/1 8. Cuban Thunder (R Ryan - D J S Ffrench Davis) 50/1 9. Emperor’s Son (O J Orr - R A Fahey) 16/1 10. Fandom (I Ortiz Jr - W Ward) 20/1 11. Flag Of St George (R Tart - J Chappel-Hyam) 66/1 12. Givemethebeatboys (L Dettori - J Harrington) 4/1 13. Haatem (P J Dobbs - R Hannon) 28/1 14. Packard (D Egan - R Hannon) 80/1 15. Politico (J Doyle - C Johnston) 80/1 16. Prince X J (C T Keane - M O’Callaghan) 100/1 17. River Tiber (R L Moore - A P O’Brien) 7/4 18. Spanish Phoenix (O Murphy - A M Balding) 66/1 19. The Camden Colt (S M Levey - R Hannon) 66/1 20. Ticktyboo (R Scott - N Tinkler) 200/1 21. Watch My Tracer (D Muscutt - G Scott) 80/1 22. Zoulu Chief (B Loughnane - H Main) 66/1

Tip: Asadna (11/4)

Likely to go off as second favourite to River Tiber, William Buick will hope to build on an impressive win on debut at Ripon in May.

3.40pm: King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 5f

1. Annaf (R Ryan - M Appleby) 100/1 2. Cannonball (B Prebble - P and P Snowdon) 14/1 3. Chipstead (R Kingscote - R A Teal) 33/1 4. Equliateral (W Buick - C Hills) 33/1 5. Existent (N Callan - S C Williams) 100/1 6. Manaccan (L Dettori - J Ryan) 11/2 7. Mitbaahy (D Egan - R Varian) 11/1 8. Raasel (J Doyle - M Appleby) 80/1 9. Twilight Calls (R L Moore - H Candy) 16/1 10. Coolangatta (J McDonald - Maher and Eustace) 4/1 11. Happy Romance (S M Levey - R Hannon) 28/1 12. Highfield Princess (J Hart - J J Quinn) 9/4 13. Mooneista (D McGonagle - J P O’Brien) 40/1 14. Twilight Gleaming (I Ortiz Jnr - W Ward) 20/1 15. Vadream (K Shoemark - C Fellowes) 50/1 16. Bradsell (H Doyle - A Watson) 17. Desert Cop (O Murphy - A M Balding) 66/1 18. Marshman (C Lee - K R Burke) 25/1 19. Dramatised (D Tudhope - K R Burke) 7/1

Tip: Highfield Princess (9/4)

Came second on her last outing at York last month after a strong challenge fell short but will be well backed to come first past the post here.

4.20pm: St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) 7f 213yds

1. Chaldean (L Dettori - A M Balding) 13/8 2. Charyn (D Egan - R Varian) 66/1 3. Cicero’s Gift (K Shoemark - C Hills) 8/1 4. Galeron (J McDonald - C Hills) 40/1 5. Indestructible (K Stott - K R Burke) 50/1 6. Isaac Shelby (W Buick - B J Meehan) 9/1 7. Mostabahir (J Crowley - J and T Gosden) 8/1 8. Paddington (R L Moore - A P O’Brien) 5/2 9. Royal Scotsman (J P Spencer - P and O Cole) 12/1

Tip: Paddington (5/2)

Paddington’s recent improvement and his dominant win in his last outing can not be ignored.

5pm: Ascot Stakes 2m 3f 210yds

1. Tritonic (R Ryan - A King) 25/1 2. Calling The Wind (B Loughnane - R Hughes) 11/1 3. Fleurman (K Stott - O Murphy) 14/1 4. Urban Artist (O Murphy - H Morrison) 25/1 5. Bring On The Night (R L Moore - W P Mullins) 15/8 6. Ahorsewithnoname (W Buick - N J Henderson) 7/1 7. Weston (C T Keane - G Elliott) 20/1 8. The Grand Visir (R Kingscote - I Williams) 33/1 9. Solent Gateway (J Doyle - H Palmer) 20/1 10. Pleasant Man (T Marquand - P F Nicholls) 25/1 11. Zoffee (B A Curtis - P F Nicholls) 12/1 12. Irish Lullaby (R P Whelan - J Harrington) 20/1 13. Prince Imperial (R Hornby - M F Harris) 66/1 14. Throne Hall (H Doyle - A Watson) 15. Novel Legend (D Muscutt - J R Fanshawe) 10/1 16. East Asia (P J Dobbs - I Williams) 100/1 17. Law Of The Sea (D Egan - I Williams) 7/1 18. Themaxwecan (J Spencer - C Johnston) 40/1 19. Achnamara (S Osborne - H Fry) 40/1 20. Zinc White (J Crowley - I Williams) 14/1

Tip: Bring On The Night (15/8)

Irish Lullaby is rated at very generous odds in this one and will be among the challengers but we can’t look beyond Ryan Moore on the favourite to be first past the post.

5.35pm: Wolferton Stakes 1m 1f 212yds

1. Buckaroo (O Murphy - J P O’Brien) 9/2 2. Foxes Tales (R Hornby - A M Balding) 40/1 3. King of Conquest (W Buick - C Appleby) 9/1 4. Royal Champion (J Mitchell - R Varian) 25/1 5. Bolshoi Ballet (R L Moore - A P O’Brien) 7/1 6. Cadillac (J McDonald - G Boughey) 10/1 7. Certain Lad (B A Curtis - J Channon) 50/1 8. CheckandChallenge (A Atzeni - W J Knight) 22/1 9. Francesco Clemente (R Havlin - J and T Gosden) 11/2 10. Highland Avenue (J Doyle - C Appleby) 20/1 11. Notre Belle Bete (D Probert - A M Balding) 33/1 12. Poker Face (J P Spencer - S and E Crisford) 12/1 13. Raadobarg (K Stott - G Boughey) 40/1 14. Saga (L Dettori - J and T Gosden) 4/1 15. Savvy Victory (T Marquand - S P C Woods) 66/1 16. Solid Stone (R Kingscote - Sir M Stoute) 14/1

Tip: Bolshoi Ballet (7/1)

The much-fancied Cadillac will likely go off as favourite here but we are going for Ryan Moore’s Bolshoi Ballet to build on two places in his last two outings and rack up a win.

6.10pm: Copper Horse Handicap 1m 6f 34yds

1. Get Shirty (D Tudhope - D O’Meara) 28/1 2. Sam Cooke (R Hornby - R M Beckett) 25/1 3. Cemhaan (P Cosgrove - G Baker) 40/1 4. Point King (J McDonald - J P O’Brien) 12/1 5. Scriptwriter (D Egan - M F Harris) 40/1 6. Aaddeey (H Doyle - A Watson) 33/1 7. Vauban (R L Moore - W P Mullins) 6/4 8. Absurde (L Dettori - W P Mullins) 7/1 9. Alright Sunshine (B Garrity - K Dalgleish) 80/1 10. Raymond Tusk (R Ryan - A King) 33/1 11. Gaassee (T Marquand - W J Haggas) 25/1 12. Berkshire Rocco (O Murphy - A M Balding) 16/1 13. Postileo (J Doyle - R Varian) 11/1 14. Ruling Dynasty (W Buick - C Appleby) 4/1 15. Chillingham (C Rodriguez - E Bethell) 12/1 16. Charging Thunder (J Watson - D O’Meara) 66/1

Tip: Vauban (6/4)

Will face challenges from Absurde and Chillingham but should have enough to see off their efforts and notch up another Ascot win for Wille Mullins.