Royal Ascot 2023 will take place at Ascot Racecourse this week

Royal Ascot is just a few days away and the excitement is building.

The famous horse racing meet has been held at Ascot Racecourse for centuries - dating back to 1768. It is the most valuable race meeting in Britain ane it is sure to be an action-packed week.

From Gold Cup Day to the Royal Procession, Royal Ascot will be the place to be for racing fans this week. It kicks off on Tuesday (20 June) and runs for five days.

If you can't make it to Ascot itself, you might be wondering if you can follow at home. Here's all you need to know:

When is Royal Ascot?

The famous horse racing meet will run from Tuesday, 20 June, until Saturday, 24 June. It is held at the Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire.

Is Royal Ascot on TV in 2023?

ITV will be broadcasting live from Ascot Racecourse this week. Coverage will be split across ITV 1 and ITV4. Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani will be presenting the action from Royal Ascot.

Coverage will begin at 1.30pm on each day of Ascot on ITV1 and continue through to 6pm. The concluding race from each day will be shown on ITV4 with the programming running from 5.50pm to 6.30pm each day.

Sky Sports Racing will also carry coverage for subscribers. They will be broadcasting live from Royal Ascot each day of the meeting.

Can you live stream Royal Ascot 2023?

ITVX, the broadcaster's revamped streaming service, will be carrying the action from Ascot Racecourse live in 2023. It is available via web browser and an app can also be downloaded on Google Play, App Store and on smart TV's.

A TV licence is still required to watch live events on ITVX.

