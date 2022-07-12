England will travel to Sydney this week to take on Australia for a series decider after they claimed victory in the second Test on Saturday.

The win was a much needed relief for Eddie Jones’ side as a Billy Vunipola try and six Owen Farrell penalties helped them to a 25-17 scoreline as they forced the series decider.

The team suffered four consecutive defeats prior to Saturday’s win, losing 30-28 to the Wallabies in the first test at the start of the month.

England will be eager to pick up where they left off this weekend, however could be forced to face Australia with a number of absences.

Here is all you need to know about the third Test.

When is Australia vs England series decider?

Australia will host England on Saturday 16th July 2022.

The match is due to kick off at 7:55pm local time (10:55am BST) - the same time as the previous two tests.

Where is the match being played?

Australia vs England is due to take place at Sydney Cricket Ground.

The sports venue is primarily used for Test, One Day International and Twenty20 cricket, however it also hosts rugby league, rugby union, Australian rules football and association football.

The ground has a capacity of 48,000.

How to watch on TV

Sky Sports have the rights to broadcast all three matches of England’s summer test series in Australia.

The third test will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event (Sky channel 401) and Sky Sports Action (Sky channel 407) from 10:45am.

It is due to finish at 1pm on Main Event and 1:30pm on Action channel.

Sky customers can watch all the action on TV or online and on mobile devices via the SkyGo app which can be downloaded from most mainstream app stores.

Non-Sky customers can also watch the series by purchasing a subscription to NowTV.

Latest team news

England

Sam Underhill became the third player to be ruled out from England’s tour of Australia with concussion, with Maro Itoje also pulling out.

Eddie Jones had already lost flanker Tom Curry after he suffered concussion in the first test in Perth and will now be forced to live without Itoje and Underhill.

The latter previously missed almost three months of the season after suffering two concussions during the Christmas period. Under new guidelines brought in by World Rugby, any player with a history of concussion has to stand down for a minimum of 10 days.

Despite the duo returning home, Jones has opted not to call up a replacement after Jack Willis was passed fit for this weekend’s clash.

Australia

Australia have also endured injury problems during the test series, losing fly-half Quade Cooper in the warm-up for the first Test, Tom Banks and Allan Alaalatoa to serious injury and Darcy Swain to suspension.