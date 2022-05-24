It’s an all-French affair in this year’s European Challenge Cup Final.

All eyes are now focused on Marseille as Top 14 rivals Toulon and Lyon go head-to-head in the final of rugby union’s European Challenge Cup.

There is little to separate the two sides in their domestic competition this season with Toulon ending the campaign one point and one place above their eighth-placed final opponents.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it is Toulon that have come out on top in both of their league meetings this season with a 19-13 home win in November and a 43-10 triumph in the reverse fixture last month.

Can Lyon make it third-time lucky against Franck Azema’s side or will Toulon continue their dominance over their league rivals?

National World takes a look at what lies ahead in this year’s final:

Where are when does the final take place?

The game will take place on Saturday 27th May with a 9pm kick-off.

The Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France has been selected as the chosen venue and will be able to house over 67,000 supporters this weekend.

Who did the two sides beat to reach the final?

Both sides overcame English opposition to secure their place in the final.

A 15-point performance from fly-half Leo Berdeu Lyon battle their way through a thrilling home tie against Wasps as they edged a 20-18 win to deny the English side an opportunity to contest in their first European final in 15 years.

A brace of tries from Gabin Villiere helped Toulon see off Saracens in the other semi-final as the French side earned a 25-16 win on their home patch.

What is being said ahead of the game?

Former Saracens star Joel Kpoku will be in the Lyon side for the game and he admitted they will face a tough test against an impressive Toulon outfit.

He told epcrugby.com: “Looking at Toulon, they’re on a bit of a good run.

“We know it’s going to be tough, especially in the forwards. They’ve got some electric backs too, so we’ve got to stop them getting into the game.

“The set-piece is going to be the big one – that will set the tone for who comes out on top and where the game is going to be won.”

Speaking after his side’s semi-final win against Saracens, Toulon’s former Italian international Sergio Parisse said: “We are coming from a difficult season this year. I think for two months we have been playing good rugby and the team is working with a lot of commitment. It is a great night for us.

“It’s not just about individuality. We play as a collective. Of course, we have good players who can change the game in a minute.

“The commitment of the team was great tonight and we want to keep that up for the final.”

Who are the favourites to win?

Toulon are seen as favourites to lift the trophy and they are rated as 2/5 favourites with SkyBet.

Lyon are 7/4 and the draw is priced at 20/1.

Where will it be broadcast?

BT Sport are the chosen broadcasters for the tournament and they have full coverage of the final on Friday night.