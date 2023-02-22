Scotland will take on France in the third weekend of Six Nations tournament 2023

Scotland and Ireland are now the only two teams left in the Six Nations competition who are in with a shot of winning the tournament Grand Slam. However, Scotland are now set to face the 2022 champions as they travel to France to compete in the Auld Alliance battle.

France were able to beat Italy 27-24 in the first round but fell to a 32-19 defeat against the Irish in arguably one of the best ever Six Nations games played to date, which included an exceptionally controversial try from Ireland’s James Lowe.

However, after a weekend’s break, which has included potential strikes from the Welsh Rugby players, the third round of the Six Nations competition is nearly upon us.

Here is all you need to know ahead of France vs Scotland...

When is France vs Scotland?

Scotland will face France in the third round of the Six Nations tournament on Sunday 26 February 2023 with kick-off scheduled for 3pm GMT. The match will be played at the Stade de France, Paris which has a capacity for 80,000 fans and will likely be another sell-out crowd.

Antoine Dupont for France against Ireland

How to watch France vs Scotland

The match will be available to watch on ITV. ITV have been sharing coverage with BBC for the Six Nations and the BBC will show England’s away match against Wales, if it goes ahead as planned. Coverage of the Auld Alliance battle will start at 2.15pm ahead of the 3pm kick-off.

For those unable to watch on TV, the match can be live streamed through ITV’s service ITVX which is available online and on mobile devices. Fans will need to sign up for a free account in order to watch the action.

Head-to-Head

In 2022, Scotland were aiming to beat the French for a third successive time in the Six Nations. However, motivated by the potential for a Grand Slam, the French proved far too strong and the Scots were beaten 17-36.

The two sides have met on 99 occasions since 1910 and France have 57 victories to Scotland’s 39. The two sides have drawn on three occasions and in their past five competitive meets, Scotland have won twice while France have won three times.

Team news

France will be without their prop Uini Atonio after he was handed a three-week ban for a dangerous tackle against Ireland. This means Sipili Falatea is likely to act as a much more central figure in the French forward pack and given how successful the 25-year-old was off the bench against Ireland, France boss Fabien Galthie will have few concerns with turning to the Bordeaux tighthead.

Scotland have not named their playing XV but here are the Six Nations squads:

France: Gregory Alldritt, Uini Atonio, Cyril Baille, Gaetan Barlot, Teddy Baubigny, Alexandre Becognee, Paul Boudehent, Yacouba Camara, Bastien Chalureau, Dylan Cretin, Francois Cros, Sipili Falatea, Thibaud Flament, Mohamed Haouas, Anthony Jelonch, Thomas Jolmes, Thomas Lavault, Sekou Macalou, Julien Marchand, Charles Ollivon, Dany Priso, Romain Taofifenua, Reda Wardi, Paul Willemse. Pierre-Louise Barassi, Louise Bielle-Biarrey, Romain Buros, Leo Coly, Julien Delbouis, Ethan Dumortier, Antoine Dupont, Gael Fickou, Emilien Gailleton, Antoine Hastoy, Matthieu Jalibert, Melvyn Jaminet, Nolann Le Garrec, Marrthis Lebel, Yoram Moefana, Romain Ntamack, Damien Penaud, Thomas Ramos.