Wales are scheduled to face England in their third Six Nations fixture of the 2023 championship

The Wales team take to the field as the fire flares go off during the Six Nations Rugby match between Scotland. (Getty Images)

A meeting is scheduled to take place between Welsh Rugby Players’ Association officials and players ahead of the England Six Nations game on Saturday 25 February, and it is believed that possible strike action is one of the topics on the agenda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news comes as a result of a long running dispute between Welsh players and Wales Rugby Union. But why are the Wales players threatening strike action and is it likely to affect their six nations schedule? Here is everything you need to know.

Why are Welsh rugby players threatening strike action?

Wales’ professional rugby players are considering taking strike action against the Welsh Rugby Union due to contractual concerns.

Talks have been ongoing between the governing body and the country’s four regions over a new budgetary deal, but as of yet no agreement has been made. This has generated a huge sense of uncertainty for players and their families who have been unable to sign new contracts with their existing clubs.

Wales were beaten by Scotland last time out. (Getty Images)

In addition to this the situation has been magnified with recruitment being put on hold for Wales’ for professional regions of Cardiff, Ospreys, Dragons and Scarlets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What has been said?

A number of accounts by unnamed players on the lack of a new funding were reported by the Daily Mail on Tuesday 14 February.

One player from the Six Nations squad said: “I can’t apply for a mortgage and I’m on antidepressants. I’m also one big injury away from not having a job in July, yet I’m starting for Wales every week and the WRU (Welsh Rugby Union) is making tens of millions from international matches.”

An unnamed Welsh player, currently playing in England echoed the concerns. He said: “I never want to come back and play in Wales. I have learnt so much where I am. I am valued and I’m really enjoying my rugby. I feel so worried for the boys in the Wales camp. They are constantly stressed discussing the contracting problem.

“The WRU have blood on their hands if any of the boys get injured. They are saying the regions are too scared to say anything as the WRU might stop their payments and rip this deal up.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ex-Wales lock Andrew Coombs tweeted: “Players should not be playing without a signed contract in front of them. One big injury and they will be jobless with no medical support! I know that feeling well and would not wish it on any other player.”

Cardiff director of rugby, Dai Young added that Welsh Rugby cannot be “arrogant” in assuming players will not go elsewhere.

The situation has generated a great deal of uncertainty - Wales lock Will Rowlands has left to join French club Racing 92 for next season and current selection policy means he would not be eligible to play in Wales World Cup squad later this year.

Since 2017, Wales have had a strict 60-cap rule which rules out any player from representing Wales if they are playing overseas. The only exception to the rule is those with over 60 international appearances.