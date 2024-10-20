Georges Aillères, French rugby league legend, dies age 89 as emotional tributes paid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to an international rugby legend who died over the weekend.

Georges Aillères was a former rugby league internatinal who played for France in the 1968 World Cup. A versatile player, he was known for being capable as a prop, second row and a loose forward.

Between 1961 and 1970, Aillères gained 34 caps for France, scoring one try in the process. He also played rugby league for Toulouse Olympique, who have won the illustrious league championship six times in their history.

Now, it has emerged that Aillères died sometime between Saturday night (October 19) and Sunday morning (October 20).

Former French rugby league international Georges Ailleres has died age 89. | FFR

A statement on the French Federation of Rugby (FFR) website said: “His playing career, which began in 1960, followed by an equally long - if not longer - career as a coach, manager and president of his favourite club, Toulouse Olympique, from 1973, made him a key figure in the last decades of the life of French national and international Rugby League.

“Dominique Baloup, president of the FFR and the entire steering committee of the federation present their most sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Georges.”