Mahonri Schwalger: Samoa rugby head coach arrested amid 'sexual offence' allegations

Mahonri Schwalger has been arrested | Getty Images

A rugby head coach has been arrested.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manu Samoa rugby head coach Mase Mahonri Schwalger has been arrested amid sexual assault allegations, some of which are purported to have taken place with an individual under the age of 16.

The news was broken by Samoa Global News - Schwalger was arrested last Thursday but has been released on bail. He is due to appear in court on November 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two complainants have filed allegations against Schlwalger. He will be required to check in with police forces on a weekly basis before his court date in a month’s time.

Lakapi Samoa issued a statement back in September regarding Schwalger’s arrest, which reads: “Lakapi Samoa is aware of serious allegations involving our Manu Samoa Head Coach, Mase Mahonri Schwalger. The matter has been reported to the police, and we are fully cooperating with their investigation.

“We will not be commenting further to respect the privacy and rights of all parties involved. While the investigation is ongoing, Lakapi Samoa remains committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct and providing a safe and respectful environment for all.”

A former player who entered coaching after the end of his active career, Schwalger generally occupied the role of hooker on the field. He played for teams such as Wellington, the Highlanders and the Chiefs - he also played for two clubs in the United Kingdom (the Scarlets and Sale Sharks).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the international stage, Schwalger made 40 appearances for Samoa from 2000 to 2014, scoring 20 points along the way. Furthermore, he also made a pair of appearances for the Pacific Islanders.

He was appointed as head coach of Manu Samoa rugby on March 31 of this year. When he assumed the role, Schwalger was given a four-year contract, through to the Rugby World Cup in 2027.