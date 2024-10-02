Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former rugby player took his own life while on leave from mental health hospital to ‘buy some snacks’, an inquest has heard.

Nick Koster, a 34-year-old former Bristol and Bath rugby player, had smiled and said, "see you in a bit," as he left the Priory Hospital in Attleborough, Norfolk, to go shopping on July 11 last year, but was later found dead after failing to return by the agreed time.

Mental health nurse Charles Mwangi, who saw Koster leave the hospital, said there was "no indication at all that he was suicidal or that his mental health had deteriorated." Koster had requested to go into town to buy snacks and left the facility at around 2.30pm. He was expected back by 4.30pm, but when he did not return, concern grew, leading to a police call later that evening.

The inquest heard that Koster, who made 62 appearances for Bristol between 2013 and 2017 after a brief stint with Bath, had been an informal patient at the Priory Hospital, meaning he was free to leave the facility under a care plan.

Samantha Goward, area coroner for Norfolk, recorded a narrative conclusion, stating that Koster "died due to a deliberate act but his intent was unknown and his thoughts may have been impaired by his underlying condition."

Nick Koster, a 34-year-old former Bristol and Bath rugby player, was found dead after failing to return to the Priory Hospital in Attleborough, Norfolk by the agreed time. | Getty Images

The coroner said that Koster had been struggling with his mental health since March 2023 and had voluntarily sought treatment, including being admitted to the Priory Hospital in June of the same year.

Mental health nurse Vikramsing Damree, who managed Koster's leave request, said Koster was "looking forward to his discharge the next day" and had completed a five-point risk assessment before being allowed to leave.

Koster’s wife, Jeannie, tracked his phone’s location after he failed to return, indicating he was in the countryside between the hospital and Attleborough.

Nick Koster of Bath runs with the ball during the J.P. Morgan Asset Management Premiership Rugby 7's held at Kingsholm Stadium on August 1, 2013 in Gloucester, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Koster had his last known phone call with his father at 3.47pm, during which they spoke about traveling to South Africa. His father mentioned that he could hear traffic in the background, and Koster explained he was on his way to buy snacks in Attleborough.

Despite a 999 call being made to report him missing, it was initially referred to the non-emergency 101 line, delaying the response. Koster was later found dead, and his death was confirmed at 9.11pm. The medical cause of death was recorded as hanging.

The coroner expressed her condolences to Koster’s family, who were present at the hearing. She acknowledged changes made at the hospital since the incident, including improved visibility of patients' leave schedules. However, she added that "it was not possible to say based on the available evidence whether an earlier call to the police would have altered the outcome," as Koster's actions after 3.47pm remain unknown.

Koster, who had also captained Cambridge University in the 2018 Varsity Match against Oxford and played rugby in South Africa for Western Province and the Stormers, was a talented athlete and scholar. He completed an MBA during his rugby career and earned a master’s degree at Cambridge University shortly afterwards.