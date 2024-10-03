Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former rugby star turned DJ James Haskell shared a photograph of himself from hospital.

James Haskell shared a photo from his hospital bed on Instagram and said: “Not what I thought I’d be doing this week! But I’m alive, the Op went well, did someone say Rehab? I know a lot about Rehab. Let the journey begin.”

Following his news, celebrities shared their good wishes for his recovery. TV and radio broadcaster Zoe Hardman jokingly said: “Face lift looks great,” whilst Gary Lineker’s brother Wayne Lineker said: “That’s the best looking I’ve seen you tbf mate.”

Fellow former rugby star Lawrence Dallaglio said: “Just keep talking to yourself and you’ll fall asleep in no time to get some rest, who’s delivering the Nobu?”

Following his post, James Haskell then shared a video on his Instagram to explain what had happened. “On Monday, I ripped the bicep tendon off the bone on my left arm.” He went on to say that “It just snapped and the sound was just horrific.”

TV star Richard Madeley recently spoke to The Sun to reveal that his daughter Chloe is set to go on holiday with James Haskell despite their split. The pair are heading off to France and Richard said: “Chloe is very happy, she and James are going to France together, they have a very happy uncoupling.

"It’s a very civilised relationship – we see a lot of James, he’s at the house quite a lot, either with Chloe or without."

Richard went on to say that "I go for a drink with him from time to time. It’s all good.

"It’s a very civilised divorce. The co-parenting is going really well."

Chloe Madeley gave birth to her and James Haskell’s daughter Bodhi in August 2022. The couple married in 2018 and starred in reality show, Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair.

In 2023, Chloe Madely and James Haskell announced their split after five years of marriage and in a joint statement, James said: “Chloe and I mutually decided to separate at the end of September, 2023.

"We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time - certainly not while the television show was airing - but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand.

“Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time. Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to parent with nothing but love.”