TV presenter Richard Madeley. (Picture: Getty Images)

Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley has revealed that he endured sexual abuse when he was at school.

The TV presenter recounted how he was subjected to beatings with a cane at school, in a candid segment on air with fellow abuse survivor Earl Spencer. Earl Spencer appeared on the ITV show to discuss the sexual assaults and violent beatings he survived at Maidwell Hall boarding school, which has also beeen included in his upcoming biography.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During their conversation, Madeley shared his own distressing experiences from school - which he added had a "sexual element".

He said: "It went on into the 1980s. I was regularly caned at school in the late 1960s and yes, there were sexual elements to it, undoubtedly. It was real abuse.

"There was some quasi-sexual thing going on. Even at that age I could tell they were both a bit excited."

Expressing her horror, co-host Susanna Reid said: "You are supposed to be protected by people because your parents aren’t there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madeley highlighted that institutions like boarding schools and prep schools "attracted paedophiles because they were allowed to operate under the guise of a reputable establishment." The long-standing TV host had previously discussed his trauma with The Telegraph, detailing how two teachers engaged in an affair would observe as he was caned.

Madeley further claimed that another teacher would pull the boys’ waistbands towards him and check if they weren't wearing underwear while playing rugby, behavior he believes would result in sexual assault charges today. eanwhile Earl Spencer told how an assistant matron preyed upon him and other boys by grooming them and going on to abuse them in their dormitory beds at night.

He said: "We were totally disconnected and at the mercy of paedophiles and sadists. I was so caught up in the emotions I didn't know what was going on.

"She would groom me and give me biscuits and come back for sexual things."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement to The Sun, a spokesperson from Maidwell Hall said: "We are sorry that was their experience. It is difficult to read about practices which were, sadly, sometimes believed to be normal and acceptable at that time.