Glasgow 2026 golden opportunity netball craves, believes Funmi Fadoju

Vitality Roses rising star Funmi Fadoju believes that Glasgow 2026 is the golden opportunity netball craves to increase participation in England.

When Helen Housby sunk her 'at the death' penalty to beat Australia on the Gold Coast in 2018, it acted as a catalyst for an explosion in the sport's popularity and participation.

Just 16-years-old at the time, Fadoju was herself an aspiring netball player and saw first hand the interest that friends and family suddenly started to take in her sport.

With Glasgow 2026 now a confirmed opportunity for England to reclaim their Commonwealth title, Fadoju is excited to give back and inspire a new wave of netball players.

"We have a chance to go out there and represent our country to get the gold again," she said.

"And it's also the opportunity for us again to increase the participation of our sport.

"The Commonwealth Games in 2018 saw a huge rise in people knowing about netball and seeing it as a professional sport. I remember people asking me about teams or clubs they could join nearby and that is what helps the sport.

"Glasgow is another opportunity for us to do that and show everyone what we do as top level athletes."

Fadoju looks back fondly on that iconic Team England from the Gold Coast and classes it as the key inspiration behind her own Commonwealth Games venture.

"I remember watching them go out there and get the gold medal," she said.

"I was basically crying and that moment is really what pushed me on in my career. It made me realise that there is a possibility for us to be competing against the top countries.

"I came into school and everyone was asking me if I had heard about it and I of course knew and was saying 'I'm not on the England team yet but I'm going to be there'.

"Those Games are what pushed me along and gave me the ambition to go to a Commonwealth Games and win gold again."

The 22-year-old defender narrowly missed out on a place in the Birmingham 2022 squad, instead acting as a reserve for the team that finished fourth on home soil.

But with the announcement of Glasgow 2026, Fadoju finally has the chance to put her work into practice and noted her relief in having a Games to aim for again.

"There was so much instant relief in that announcement," she added. "I finally have that aim to reach and I can't wait to hopefully get this opportunity and make the most of it.

"Everyone knows that the margin between the top teams has closed so much in the last couple of months and every team has the potential to go for gold in close percentages and that what we're all really excited about."

The Commonwealth Games are the only multi-sport event that netball is included in, not being an Olympic sport.

It provides a unique and exciting opportunity for players to come together away from the World Cup, enjoy being a part of a wider team of sports, and shine a light on netball.

Moreover, Fadoju believes that the team spirit and friendly feel of the Commonwealth Games is the essence of netball itself and can't wait to finally showcase the journey she's been on since she was just that 16-year-old girl watching the Gold Coast.

"For netball to be part of the Commonwealth Games and to possibly have the opportunity to go and represent my country there is so special," she said.

"I'd be really excited to other people who are top of their sport such as in athletics and basketball as well and learn from them as to me, that's a really important part of the Commonwealth Games, being able to share what we've learnt.

"I'm really looking forward to it and really hope my name is on that list and show everyone exactly what I've been practicing for my whole life."

Be part of the build-up to the Games and sign up to 'Destination Glasgow' at https://teamengland.org/