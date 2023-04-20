Ospreys scrum-half Harri Morgan shared that he had ‘suffered in silence’ for years and would be taking a step back from rugby to focus on his mental health.

Ospreys rugby player Harri Morgan has announced he will be taking some time away from the sport in an open letter detailing his mental health struggles and an attempt to take his own life.

The 23-year-old said he had 'suffered in silence' for years and reached 'the lowest point of my life' when he tried to end his life in February.

In a Twitter post made on Wednesday evening, Morgan thanked Ospreys and his team mates for their support as he takes time to focus on an online fitness and coaching programme inspired by his experiences.

The rugby player said: "For a number of years, I have suffered in silence. Grieving the loss of my grandparents and consecutive rugby injuries are the main contributors to my mental health causing both stress and anxiety.

"High stress levels have also caused me to suffer patches of hair loss. On 5th of February, I reached the lowest point of my life and regrettably, I took the decision to try to end it.

"I am proud to say that I am now medicated for my stress and anxiety. I can't thank my employer, Ospreys, my team mates and of course, my family and friends enough for the love and support they have shown me during this dark time.

Harri Morgan penned an open letter to fans on Wednesday (Image: YouTube, Ospreys TV)

"I have made the difficult decision to take some time out of professional rugby. Rugby will always be my passion but for now, I need to prioritise my physical and mental well-being. This isn't a goodbye to rugby forever, it's a goodbye for now.

"Fitness has always been my escape, but during these last couple of weeks, I can honestly say it saved me and I want to use my experience to inspire others through online fitness and coaching. To those of you who are helping me bring this vision to life, I am eternally grateful.

"Mental health is a taboo subject for men and particularly, men involved in the rugby world. By admitting my struggles and showing my vulnerability, I hope other men feel empowered to open up."

Morgan played 11 times for Wales at under-20 level and went on to make his Ospreys debut at the age of 18 but his career since then has been stalled by a number of hamstring injuries.

The scrum-half received a wave of support from those in the rugby world online after posting the candid message.

Welsh Rugby Union Community Director Geraint John said: "So proud of your bravery Harri and thanks for highlighting what is a common yet rarely talked about situation that many people and players may have experienced. Best Wishes on your journey and I and many people are here to support you and others."

Carolyn Harris, MP for Swansea East, also said: "Harris, sending you much love and huge hugs. Please take care and come back when you are ready. You are loved."

Meanwhile, the Ospreys Supporters Club added: "So sorry to learn you were in such a dark place, Harri, but your bravery has undoubtedly helped others and prevented them getting to that same place.

"Very glad to hear you’re getting great support and we wish you all the very best for your new venture. OSC is always here for you."