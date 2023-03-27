Scotland’s Stuart Hogg has announced he will retire from rugby after the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France

The former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg has announced he will retire from professional rugby following the World Cup which takes place later this year in France. Hogg, who is his country’s top try scorer, has 100 caps to his name and will end his career as one of the most prolific number 15s in Scottish rugby history.

At the age of 30, Hogg recently celebrated his 100th cap in Scotland’s Six Nations match against Ireland in Murrayfield and is now preparing to play in his final tournament of his professional career. Hogg first played for Glasgow Warriors, making over 120 appearances and scoring over 220 points for the Scottish side, before moving to Exeter Chiefs in 2019.

The full-back became a European and English premiership champion with the Chiefs in 2020, playing an important role in their triumphs over Racing 92 in the European Champions Cup final as well as against Wasps in the Gallagher Premiership final.

As the world of Scottish rugby gets ready for life without Hogg, here is all you need to know about the full-back...

Stuart Hogg playing for British and Irish Lions in 2021

What’s been said?

Taking to his social media, Stuart Hogg announced: “The Final Chapter... After RWC2023, my professional rugby journey will end and I will be retiring from the game. As a young kid growing up in The Borders, all I wanted to do was to play rugby for Scotland. I feel privileged to have represented my country on 100 occasions, play on 3 British and Irish Lions tours and represent some amazing clubs. I couldn’t have aksed for any more.”

Hogg ended his announcement by saying: “Knowing what lies ahead, I have a real hunger to play the best, most enjoyable rugby of my career, finishing the season strongly with Exeter Chiefs before attacking the opportunity we, as a nation, have in France.

“I don’t feel my body can achieve the standards that I set myself for much longer and I’ve always wanted to finish at the top of the game. After the tournament, a new career beckons and I will attack it in the same manner as I play the game. I hope I have done you proud. 100 not out (just yet).”

Stuart Hogg’s career

Hogg first came to prominence when he was named Player of the Year with Scotland U17s. He later went on to captain Scotland’s U18 against Wales and made his debut for Glasgow Warriors in February 2011, the same month he was part of the Scotland U20 team. He earned five caps competing in the U20 Six Nations and IRB Junior World Championships in the summer of 2011.

In 2011-12, Hogg began the RaboDirect PRO12 campaign as the club’s starting full back and was named in the Pro12 Dream team by the end of the following season. In 2017, Hogg became the youngest player to reach 100 appearances at the age of just 24.

After nine years with Glasgow Warriors, Hogg announced he would be leaving for Exeter Chiefs where he would go on to win both European and English premiership titles.

On the international stage, Hogg made his debut at the 2012 Six Nations and was selected for the British and Irish Lions tours on three successive occasion - 2013, 2017 and 2021. This year’s world cup will likely be his third with Scotland, having played all five matches in 2015 and three of the four games Scotland played in 2019. He has scored over 170 points for his country (27 tries) and captained his country to Scotland’s first win at Twickenham since 1983 during the 2021 Six Nations as well as a first away win in France since 1999.

