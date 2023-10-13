Two giants of rugby will face off as Ireland take on New Zealand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two heavyweight nations will collide in the quarter-final of the Rugby World Cup as Ireland take on New Zealand on Saturday night. The Stade de France in Paris will be the venue for the highly-anticipated contest as an Ireland side ranked number one in the world take on a country that has been at the top of the rankings longer than anyone else.

Ireland are aiming to extend their 1-match winning run, their most recent victory was a statement 36-14 dismantling of rivals Scotland and they will hope to maintain that form as they face off against the All Blacks for a place in the semi-final. The game is likely to attract audiences from around the world. But who is the referee, TMO and touch judges for the game and will it be televised?

Here’s all you need to know.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who is the referee for Ireland vs New Zealand?

Advertisement

Advertisement

England’s Wayne Barnes has been chosen to referee Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final clash against New Zealand. The 44-year-old is in line to break a World Cup record by taking charge of his fourth quarter-final match at this level.

Barnes had a bit of World Cup history with the All Blacks dating back to 2007 when he missed a forward pass in the build-up to a French try with France going on to upset the All Blacks.

Who is the TMO and touch judges?

Matthew Carley will be one of the touch judges during Ireland’s clash with New Zealand. (Getty images)

Wayne Barnes will be assisted by countrymen Matthew Carley and Christophe Ridley with another Englishman in Tom Foley on TMO duty.

Carley and Ridley are both heavily experienced at English and European level in the club game.

How to watch Ireland vs New Zealand

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ireland and New Zealand will meet in the French capital on Saturday 14 October and the game kicks off at 8pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game from 7.15pm.