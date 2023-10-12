Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two of sport’s oldest rivals will go head to head for a rare friendly meeting at Wembley Stadium as Gareth Southgate’s England take on Australia. The two nations have regularly battled it out for glory in a number of sports over the years including rugby, cricket and even the Women’s World Cup semi-final earlier this year.

However, this is the first meeting between the teams in men’s football since 2016 and it is just the third meeting between the two nations in the entirety of the 21st century. The upcoming clash offers Southgate’s men vital preparation for their huge qualifier against Italy when England will look to mathematically secure their spot in Euro 2024.

The game promises to be an intriguing affair and it is likely that Southgate will rotate his team with the Italy game in mind as returning players such as Jarrod Bowen and Ollie Watkins look to stake a claim for next summer’s tournament in Germany. But when is England vs Australia and how can fans follow all of the action? Here’s all you need to know.

When is England vs Australia?

England and Australia will play each other at Wembley Stadium on Friday 13 October at 7.45pm BST. The last meeting between the two teams was pre-tournament friendly for Euro 2016 which took place in May 2016. Roy Hodgson’s men earned a 2-1 victory on the night with Marcus Rashford becoming the youngest ever England player to score on his debut, while Wayne Rooney also got on the scoresheet at the Stadium of Light.

Australia have only ever beaten England once in their history and that victory came at Upton Park in 2003. Sven Goran Eriksson opted to play two entirely different England lineups on that occasion and Australia capitalised through goals from Harry Kewell, Emerton and Tony Popovic. One cap wonder Francis Jeffers scored England’s consolation goal in the second half.

How to watch England vs Australia

England fans will be able to watch the friendly match against Australia on free-to-air television, live on Channel 4 with coverage beginning at 7pm. Viewers are also able to stream the action through the Channel 4 app, previously known as All 4, which can be downloaded on a mobile phone and electronic device.

England vs Australia team news

Bukayo Saka is one of the most notable absentees for England and he was withdrawn from the squad while the medical team at Arsenal assess his injury that was sustained during the Champions League clash with RC Lens.

Raheem Sterling is a surprise omission from the squad and Gareth Southgate has instead opted to hand an opportunity to in-form West Ham star Jarrod Bowen.

Levi Colwill, Eddie Nketiah, Fikayo Tomori and Ollie Watkins are all hoping to feature in this game as Southgate is expected to rotate the team. Out of favour Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is also vying for a place in the lineup.