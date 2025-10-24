Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis has been named in England’s 19-man squad for Saturday’s opening Ashes Test against Australia at Wembley.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old scrum-half is expected to start alongside captain George Williams in the halves, with Wigan’s Harry Smith omitted from the matchday group.

Lewis has been in outstanding form this year, earning man-of-the-match honours in Hull KR’s Grand Final win over Wigan earlier this month - a result that completed the club’s domestic treble of the Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield, and Grand Final title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His club teammate Jez Litten is also included and could make his first England appearance since a mid-season win over France in 2023. But winger Joe Burgess, who scored twice in that Grand Final and earned a recall to the national side after a decade away, has missed out.

Head coach Shaun Wane has named only the matchday squad, holding back his final starting XIII until closer to kick-off. Australia announced their line-up earlier in the week.

Leigh’s Owen Trout could make his England debut, while St Helens prop Alex Walmsley is in line for his first appearance since 2021. AJ Brimson is also included after switching international allegiance from Australia, qualifying through his London-born mother.

Wane said: “This is a fantastic squad - whittling it down for the first Ashes Test in 22 years wasn’t easy, but I’m confident these players can challenge the Kangaroos. We’ve had two great weeks of preparation and now we’re ready for a historic match under the Wembley arch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The player of the series will receive the Fulton-Reilly Award, named in honour of rugby league greats Bob Fulton and Mal Reilly, both icons of past Ashes encounters.

Is the Rugby League Ashes on TV?

England and Australia will meet three times in the series - at Wembley today (October 25), at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium on 1 November, and at Headingley on 8 November.

All matches kick off at 2.30pm and will be shown live on BBC One.

England’s Ashes squad

John Bateman, AJ Brimson, Daryl Clark, Herbie Farnworth, Ethan Havard, Tom Johnstone, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten, Mike McMeeken, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kai Pearce-Paul, Owen Trout, Alex Walmsley, Jake Wardle, Jack Welsby, George Williams, Dom Young.