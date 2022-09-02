Rugby League World Cup: when does 2022 RLWC competition start - schedule, fixtures, groups, venues, final date
The Rugby League World Cup will be held entirely in England for the first time since 1995
The Rugby League World Cup is fast approaching with England gearing up to host the pinnacle event in international rugby.
It has been an incredible summer for English sport in 2022.
In the Commonwealth Games, Team England won more medals than ever before and the Lionesses roared to victory in the women’s Euro 2022.
The England rugby league team will be aiming to emulate this success in this year’s competition. But when does the Rugby League World Cup kick off and what is the schedule for this years competition?
Here is your guide to this year’s Rugby League World Cup.
When is the opening ceremony for the Rugby League World Cup 2022?
The opening ceremony for the Rugby League World Cup will take place at St James’ Park in Newcastle on Saturday 15 October.
The tournament was scheduled to take place between 23 October 21 and 27 November 2021 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent withdrawals of Australia and New Zealand.
When does the Rugby League World Cup start?
The Rugby League World Cup will kick off after the opening ceremony on Saturday 15 October. The opening game of the tournament will see England men take on Samoa at St James’ Park.
For the first time the Rugby League World Cup will be run in parity with the women’s and wheelchair tournaments.
What venues will be used in the Rugby League World Cup?
There will be 21 different venues at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.
Here is a full list of all the venues that will feature in this year’s tournament - and capacity attendance.
- Manchester: Old Trafford - 74,994
- London: Emirates Stadium - 60,260
- Newcastle: St James’ Park - 52,405
- Leeds: Elland Road - 37,890
- Middlesbrough: Riverside Stadium - 34,742
- Sheffield: Bramall Lane - 32,702
- Coventry: Coventry Building Society Arena - 32,753
- Bolton: University of Bolton Stadium - 28,723
- Hull: MKM Stadium - 25,400
- Wigan: DW Stadium - 25,138
- Huddersfield: John Smith’s Stadium - 24,121
- Leeds: Headingley Stadium - 21,062
- St Helens: Totally Wicked Stadium - 18,000
- Doncaster: The Eco-Power Stadium - 15,231
- Warrington: Halliwell Jones Stadium - 15,200
- Leigh: Leigh Sports Village - 12,000
- Newcastle: Kingston Park - 10,200
- York: York Community Stadium - 8,500
What is the schedule for the men’s Rugby League World Cup?
Here is the draw for the men’s Rugby League World Cup and all the fixtures from the group stage of the competition.
Pool A
England
France
Greece
Samoa
Game 1
Saturday 15 October: England vs Samoa - 2.30pm
Monday 17 October: France vs Greece - 7.30pm
Game 2
Saturday 22 October: England vs France - 5pm
Sunday 23 October: Samoa vs Greece - 5pm
Game 3
Saturday 29 October: England vs Greece - 2.30pm
Sunday 30 October: Samoa vs France - 5pm
Pool B
Australia
Fiji
Italy
Scotland
Game 1
Saturday 15 October: Australia vs Fiji - 7.30pm
Sunday 16 October: Scotland vs Italy - 2.30pm
Game 2
Friday 21 October: Australia vs Scotland - 7.30pm
Saturday 22 October: Fiji vs Italy - 2.30pm
Game 3
Saturday 29 October: Fiji vs Scotland - 5pm
Saturday 29 October: Australia vs Italy - 7.30pm
Pool C
Ireland
Jamaica
Lebanon
New Zealand
Game 1
Sunday 16 October: Jamaica vs Ireland - 5pm
Sunday 16 October: Lebanon vs New Zealand - 7.30pm
Game 2
Saturday 22 October: New Zealand vs Jamaica - 7.30pm
Sunday 23 October: Lebanon vs Ireland - 2.30pm
Game 3
Friday 28 October: New Zealand vs Ireland - 7.30pm
Sunday 30 October: Lebanon vs Jamaica - 12pm
Pool D
Cook Islands
Papua New Guinea
Tonga
Wales
Game 1
Tuesday 18 October: Tonga vs Papua New Guinea - 7.30pm
Wednesday 19 October: Wales vs Cook Islands - 7.30pm
Game 2
Monday 24 October: Tonga vs Wales - 7.30pm
Tuesday 25 October: Papua New Guinea vs Cook Islands - 7.30pm
Game 3
Sunday 30 October: Tonga vs Cook Islands - 2.30pm
Monday 31 October: Papua New Guinea vs Wales - 7.30pm
Quarter Final
Friday 4 October: Group B winner vs Group C runner-up - 7.30pm
Saturday 5 November:Group A winner vs Group D runner-up - 2.30pm
Saturday 5 November: Group C winner vs Group B runner-up - 7.30pm
Sunday 6 November - Group D winner vs Group A runner-up - 2.30pm
Semi Final
Friday 11 November- 7.45pm
Saturday 12 November - 2.30pm
Final
Saturday 19 November - 4pm
The schedule for the women’s Rugby League World Cup 2022
Women’s Group A
England
Brazil
Canada
Papua New Guinea
Game 1
Tuesday 1 November: England vs Brazil - 2.30pm
Tuesday 1 November: Canada vs Papua New Guinea - 5pm
Game 2
Saturday 5 November: DW Stadium - England vs Canada - 12pm
Saturday 5 November: MKM Stadium - Papua New Guinea vs Brazil - 5pm
Game 3
Wednesday 9 November: Canada vs Brazil - 5pm
Wednesday 9 November: England vs Papua New Guinea - 7.30pm
Women’s Group B
Australia
Cook Islands
France
New Zealand
Game 1
Wednesday 2 November: New Zealand vs France - 5pm
Wednesday 2 November: Australia vs Cook Islands - 7.30pm
Game 2
Sunday 6 November: New Zealand vs Cook Islands - 5pm
Sunday 6 November: Australia vs France - 7.30pm
Game 3
Thursday 10 November: France vs Cook Islands - 5pm
Thursday 10 November: Australia vs New Zealand - 7.30pm
Semi-final
Monday 14 November: Group B winner vs Group A runner-up - 5pm
Monday 14 November: Group A winner vs Group B runner-up - 7.30pm
Final
Saturday 19 November: Final - 1.15pm
The schedule for the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup
Group A
Australia
England
Ireland
Spain
Game 1
Thursday 3 November: Spain vs Ireland - 5pm
Thursday 3 November: England vs Australia - 7.30pm
Game 2
Sunday 6 November: England vs Spain - 12pm
Sunday 6 November: Australia vs Ireland - 2.30pm
Game 3
Wednesday 9 November: Australia vs Spain - 11am
Wednesday 9 November: England vs Ireland - 1.30pm
Group B
France
Scotland
USA
Wales
Game 1
Friday 4 November: France vs Wales - 11am
Friday 4 November: USA vs Scotland - 1.30pm
Game 2
Monday 7 November: France vs Scotland - 5pm
Monday 7 November: Wales vs USA - 7.30
Game 3
Thursday 10 November: France vs USA - 11am
Thursday 10 November: Wales vs Scotland - 1.30pm
Wheelchair Semi Final
Sunday 13 November: Group B winner vs Group A runner-up - 12pm
Sunday 13 November: Group A winner vs Group A runner-up - 2.30pm
Wheelchair Final
Friday 18 November: 7.30pm