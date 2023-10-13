England have won all four of their World Cup games so far and will hope to perform well in the knockout rounds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The England rugby team are hoping to maintain their 100 percent record in the Rugby World Cup and progress to the semi-final of the competition. Steve Borthwick’s men have impressed in the tournament so far and won all of their opening four games against the likes of Argentina, Japan, Chile and most recently Samoa.

However, England will be desperate to avoid a repeat of their last meeting with Fiji when they fell to a surprise 22-30 defeat in August. The game is expected to be a tight fought encounter and a lot is on the line - meaning the referee will undoubtedly have a huge job controlling the contest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With that in mind we have gathered up all of the main information about the match officials.

Who is the referee for England vs Fiji?

French referee Mathieu Raynal will be the man with the whistle at the Stade de Marseille as England take on Fiji.

Raynal made his World Cup refereeing debut in the 2019 tournament and has been a professional for 14 years. He took charge of England’s pool match against Argentina earlier in the tournament.

Who is the TMO and touch judges?

Ben Whitehouse is the son of a former Rugby ref. (Getty Images)

Welsh referee Ben Whitehouse has been selected to take on TMO duties for the game. The 33-year old is following in the footsteps of his father Nigel who was a TFO and assistant referee in 2003 when England lifted the World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The touch judges for the contest will be Nic Berry and Pierre Brousset.

How to watch England vs Fiji?

England’s clash with Fiji takes place on Sunday 15 October with kick off at 4pm.