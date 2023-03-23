England will play Scotland in the first round of the Women’s Six Nations this weekend. How to watch on UK TV

England will end their Six Nations campaign by taking on France in Twickenham Stadium and the Red Roses are eyeing a record-breaking attendance figure for the showdown.

Around 40,000 tickets have already been sold for what could be a title decider and England will hope they can break the current Women’s Rugby attendance record currently standing at 42,579. This figure was achieved when the Red Roses played New Zealand in the World Cup final at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Speaking ahead of the first round of fixtures, Red Rose Bryony Cleall has said: “For years we have wanted (Twickenham) and for years we have been disappointed being put in other venues we sell out. We want to keep moving the game forward and attracting new fans and we are in a stadium we have all dreamt of playing in. If we keep performing in the Six Nations, tickets are going to incrase and it is going to be a truly incredible occasion.”

However, before they prepare to enter England’s home of Rugby, here is all you need to know ahead of this weekend’s first round of TikTok Women’s Six Nations action...

Wales vs Ireland

Wales will host Ireland at Cardiff Arms Park with tickets still available to purchase through Cardiff Rugby’s website. The match takes place Saturday 25 March and kick-off is scheduled for 2.15pm GMT. Fans can tune into BBC iPlayer or BBC Wales for those living in Wales to watch the action from Cardiff.

Last year the Welsh won 27-19 and were away from home. It is hard to see passed another Welsh win given that not only will they be playing in their home country, but they will have benefitted from a year of professional contracts. Ireland are, however, ranked one place higher than their upcoming opponents and will be spurred on by their male counterparts Grand Slam win. Go to our Women’s Six Nations squads to find out who will be on the pitch for Wales and Ireland.

France’s Cyrielle Banet in action in 2022 Six Nations tournament

England vs Scotland

Scotland will travel down to Kingston Park in Newcastle to play England. The match will be played on Sautrday 25 March and kick-off is set for 4.45pm. England’s title defence will be available to watch on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer for those wishing to stream and remaining tickets for the fixture can be found on England Rugby’s website.

Scotland were heavily defeated in last year’s fixture and, despite 28 of their players recently being awarded full-time professional contracts, it is unlikely they will seal a win against the World Cup runners-up. This fixture is set to be England captain Sarah Hunter’s last match for the Red Roses and she will be sure to end her career with yet another win. Go to our Women’s Six Nations squads to find out who will be on the pitch for England and Scotland.

Italy vs France

The final match in this weekend’s first round of fixtures will be between Italy and last year’s runners-up France. This match will take place on Sunday 26 March and kick-off is scheduled for 3pm BST. France will travel to Italy’s Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma and remaining tickets can be purchased on Italy’s website. The match will be available to stream through BBC iPlayer.