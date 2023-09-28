Match officials have been confirmed for Argentina vs Chile

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It will be an all South American clash when Argentina take on Chile in Pool D this weekend.

Michael Cheika will be looking to guide his side to back-to-back wins, having started the tournament with a disappointing loss to 14-man England. Los Pumas returned to action in the third round and navigated their way through a tough fixture against Samoa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Argentina will be aiming for a bonus point win to put themselves in a strong position to advance from Pool D and make it through to the knock-out stages. A match-up with Wales likely awaits the runners up in this group in the quarter-finals in two weeks time.

Chile have made their Rugby World Cup debut with the 2023 tournament. Los Cóndores have lost all three games so far at the tournament - including a 71-0 loss against England in round three - but have put in impressive displays.

Chile opened the scoring against Japan in round one and push the 2019 hosts close well into the second half - before the Brave Blossoms eventually eased away to a bonus point win. Samoa also secured a bonus point win over Los Cóndores.

Argentina will be expecting to secure a bonus point when the sides meet at the Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes on Saturday (30 September) afternoon - while Chile will be hoping to bow out of the tournament on a high. But who will be the match officials for the game?

Here's all you need to know:

Who is the referee for Argentina vs Chile?

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Zealand official Paul Williams will have the whistle for the game in Nantes. It will be his third match of the tournament as a referee.

New Zealand referee Paul Williams. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Williams has already taken chagre of one Pool D game, when he refereed Samoa vs Chile on the second weekend of the world cup. He was the referee for Portugal vs Georgia, which ended in a draw, in the third round.

He also served as a touch judge for Italy vs Namibia and France vs Uruguay.

Who is the TMO and touch judges?

He will be joined by Australian official Angus Gardner and his countryman James Doleman as touch judges/ assistant referees for the match in Nantes on 30 September. Doleman was a AR when Williams took charge of Samoa vs Chile earlier in the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gardner is an experienced referee who has had the whistle for two games so far in the tournament - including Scotland vs South Africa on the opening weekend. He was the referee for Italy vs Uruguay in the third round.

The TMO will be Welsh official Ben Whitehouse in what is his second game of the weekend - having been on duty for Uruguay vs Namibia.

How to watch Argentina vs Chile?

ITV (and STV in Scotland) have exclusive rights for the whole 2023 Rugby World Cup tournament. The match in Nantes will be broadcast on ITV1 - and ITVX streaming service - on Saturday, 30 September.