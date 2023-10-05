Match officials for Fiji vs Portugal have been announced

Fiji need to just one to qualify for the Rugby World Cup knock-out stages.

The Pacific Island side have been involved in some of the most exciting matches of the tournament so far. All three of their pool stage games have been close affairs so far and have been decided by 7 points or less.

The Fijians started the tournament with a dramatic match against Wales and almost snatched a late victory - before following that up with a win over Australia. Georgia proved to be a tough test for Fiji in the fouth round and almost pulled off a shock win.

Portugal can look to the Georgian's performance for inspiration as they search for their first win at the 2023 tournament. The European side caused Australia trouble last weekend - barring a period when they were down to 14 men and conceded three quick tries.

Fiji required just one point to qualify for the quarter-finals - and set up a match with England, who they beat in the world cup warm-up matches.

But who will be the match officials for the game at Stadium de Toulouse on Sunday, 8 October. Here's all you need to know:

Who is the referee for Fiji vs Portugal?

English referee Luke Pearce. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

English match official Luke Pearce will take charge of the final group stage match on Sunday night. The 35-year-old official made his world cup debut in Japan and has returned for the 2023 tournament in France.

Pearce has officiated games in the Gallagher Premiership, European Challenge Cup, European Champions Cup and international test matches since making his debut as a referee in 2009. His first tier one international match came in 2017 with Argentina vs Georgia.

Who is the TMO and touch judges?

Peace will be joined by South African official Jaco Peyper and French referee Pierre Brousset as his touch judges. Peyper is one of the most experienced referees at the tournament and has refereed a number of games at the tournament including the opening game between France and New Zealand.

The TMO will be Welsh official Ben Whitehouse. He has TMO'd games in each round of the pool stages.

How to watch Fiji vs Portugal?

For fans in the UK, the tournament is being exclusive shown on ITV (and STV). The final pool stage game will be live on ITV4 - and ITVX.