Match officials have been confirmed for Wales vs Georgia on 7 October in Nantes

Wales might have qualified for the Rugby World Cup knock-out stages but they have one final pool stage game to go.

Warren Gatland's side are undefeated so far in the tournament and ran out 40-6 winners over Eddie Jones' Australia last time out. The Welsh are returning to action after a rest week last weekend and have made six changes for the final Pool C match.

Hooker Dewi Lake will captain the team, with his co-skipper Jac Morgan rested from the matchday 23. There are also starts for wing Rio Dyer, fly-half Gareth Anscombe, scrum-half Tomos Williams, lock Dafydd Jenkins and flanker Tommy Reffell.

Wales just need a single point to top the group and set-up a quarter-final against Argentina or Japan next weekend. But Georgia will be looking to go out of the tournament on a high.

The Georgian's have yet to recorded a win at the 2023 Rugby World Cup but pushed Fiji close in the previous round. The third round also saw Georgia draw with Portugal.

But who will be the match officials at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes on Saturday, 7 October afternoon. Here's all you need to know:

Who is the referee for Wales vs Georgia?

Experience French official Mathieu Raynal will be in charge of the match on 7 October. The match in Nantes will be his fourth of the tournament during the group stages.

Mathieu Raynal sends an incident of foul play to the bunker. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is Raynal's second world cup, having made his bow in 2019 - after serving as an assistant in 2015. Raynal made his refereeing debut in 2005 in the Rugby Pro D2 and has since taken charge of games in the Top 14, Champions Cup and test matches.

Who are his touch judges and TMO?

Raynal's assistant referees for the match on Saturday afternoon will be New Zealand official Ben O’Keeffe and French referee Pierre Brousset. O'Keeffe has taken charge of games so far in the tournament including South Africa vs Ireland in the third round.

The TMO will be New Zealander Brendon Pickerill.

How to watch Wales vs Georgia?

ITV has exclusive rights for the tournament - with STV showing games in Scotland. The match in Nantes will be televised by the broadcaster.